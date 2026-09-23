Netanyahu to confront Mamdani’s call to arrest him in U.N. address this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas and inciting violence against Jews, setting up a showdown between the Israeli leader and one of the most prominent American pro-Palestinian politicians ahead of Netanyahu’s visit to the city.

Netanyahu said he would respond to Mamdani’s criticism of him and Israel during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, when he will visit New York for the first time since Mamdani took office.

Mamdani on Monday renewed his demand for Netanyahu’s arrest in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. He acknowledged that he did not have the authority to carry out a warrant for Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Gaza, but said the warrant should still be “honored” to protect “accountability” to international law.

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Netanyahu responded in a video statement, “Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.” Mamdani has repeatedly said Hamas is a “terrorist organization” that committed a “horrific war crime” on Oct. 7, 2023.

“I’m coming to the U.N., I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I’m going to tell the truth about you,” added Netanyahu.

Mamdani said Tuesday at an unrelated press conference, “We all know that what the prime minister has said in that video is not true.”

“What we do know to actually be the truth when it comes to the prime minister is that he is the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity,” said Mamdani. “And as the prime minister, he is the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians.”

Mamdani pledged during his mayoral campaign last year that he would seek to arrest Netanyahu if he visited, but admitted in July that the city could not legally do so.

The ICC issued a warrant for Netanyahu in 2024. The separate International Court of Justice is considering allegations of genocide brought by South Africa against Israel, but has not yet issued a final ruling. The U.S. and Israel are not parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC in 2002, and reject its jurisdiction.

Netanyahu has prominently featured Mamdani in campaign ads as he currently seeks reelection in Israel, framing the mayor as both a pro-terror extremist and a leader reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

A number of prominent New York Jewish figures have asked Mamdani to tamp down his rhetoric about Israel, linking it to rising violent attacks on Jews. Mamdani has said that he is mayor for all New Yorkers, including Jews, and denounces antisemitism.

Netanyahu is set for one of his shortest trips to the United States, where he is not slated to meet with President Donald Trump, according to The Jerusalem Post. He is currently scheduled to leave New York on the same day he arrives. Protests are expected both outside the U.N. and inside during Netanyahu’s speech, from which last year representatives from dozens of countries walked out.

Meanwhile, Mamdani had his third meeting with Trump on Monday, continuing a rapport between the two populist leaders on opposite ends of the political spectrum. Despite their stark differences on issues including immigration enforcement, Trump praised Mamdani during a press conference on the lawn of Gracie Mansion.

“I want him to be a great mayor, and he’s certainly got potential,” Trump told reporters before shaking Mamdani’s hand and patting his arm.