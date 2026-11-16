Netanyahu’s office accused of orchestrating baseless vote-buying claims

Israeli law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into allegations that claims of vote-buying in Arab society were fabricated by individuals linked to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, allegedly to stall certification of last month’s election results.
Israel’s Channel 12 television program Uvda reported that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, provided police with a complaint against Ra’am party activists that led to the arrest of three southern Bedouin men on the morning of election day, October 27.
These arrests, which were later found to be baseless, are alleged to have fuelled claims that Arab parties had “stolen” the vote.
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The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, attempted to question four Arab lawmakers, including Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas, prompting accusations that the agency had become politicised.
Channel 12 further reported that Norden directed police to an alleged intelligence source who had only recently left the Prime Minister’s Office.
Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot, a leading candidate for prime minister, condemned what he called a “racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimisation” against Israel’s Arab citizens.
“Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story. Attempts to marginalise and vilify them collectively are a profound violation of the principles of statesmanship,” Eisenkot stated.
He added that Arab citizens “have been subjected to a racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimisation, fueled by the outgoing prime minister and his associates for political purposes.”
“The prime minister of Israel serves all Israeli citizens, including those who did not vote for him,” Eisenkot emphasised.
The Likud party announced it would appeal the October 27 election results to the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, the final day to contest the ballot outcome.
The appeal centres on allegations that the majority-Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties used digital tracking of voter turnout—an action prohibited by the High Court of Justice—purportedly giving them an unfair advantage.
Citing the arrests and a separate Shin Bet investigation into alleged foreign election interference, Likud and its allies unsuccessfully sought to block certification of the results—an attempt to delay President Isaac Herzog’s mandate to Gadi Eisenkot to form a new coalition. Justice Sohlberg, chair of the Central Elections Committee, presented the certified results to Herzog on November 4, warning that efforts to cast doubt on the election’s legitimacy could undermine Israeli democracy.
Sohlberg has repeatedly stated that, even if confirmed, the alleged electoral fraud would not be significant enough to affect the election’s outcome.