Netanyahu’s office accused of orchestrating baseless vote-buying claims

Israeli law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into allegations that claims of vote-buying in Arab society were fabricated by individuals linked to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, allegedly to stall certification of last month’s election results.

Israel’s Channel 12 television program Uvda reported that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, provided police with a complaint against Ra’am party activists that led to the arrest of three southern Bedouin men on the morning of election day, October 27.

These arrests, which were later found to be baseless, are alleged to have fuelled claims that Arab parties had “stolen” the vote.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, attempted to question four Arab lawmakers, including Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas, prompting accusations that the agency had become politicised.

Channel 12 further reported that Norden directed police to an alleged intelligence source who had only recently left the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot, a leading candidate for prime minister, condemned what he called a “racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimisation” against Israel’s Arab citizens.

“Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story. Attempts to marginalise and vilify them collectively are a profound violation of the principles of statesmanship,” Eisenkot stated.