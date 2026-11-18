For the first time in the UK, a visual art prize is being launched to celebrate art inspired by Jewish culture and tradition.

The Jewish Contemporary Art Prize aims to explore the relationship between contemporary practice and Jewish tradition as part of a wider conversation about Jewish culture in the UK in the twenty-first century.

The winner will receive £15,000 and the award is open to visual artists working in any discipline, from any ethnic, religious or cultural background.

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The winner will also present their work to the public during Jewish Culture Month 2027.

The expert judging panel includes Osei Bonsu, senior curator at Tate Modern; Eddy Frankel, art critic at The Guardian; Andrew Renton, professor of curating at Goldsmiths, University of London; Lakwena Maciver, artist; and Liat Rosenthal, director of culture, education and communities at the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Some of the most important figures in British art history, Jewish and non-Jewish, have made work inspired by Jewish culture, history and experience: William Blake taught himself some Hebrew and drew on the Book of Job for some of his greatest images, Solomon Alexander Hart made his name in the 1830s painting scenes of Jewish life, John Singer Sargent’s most ambitious series of portraits were of a Jewish friend’s family, and Jacob Epstein pushed modernism forwards with his ‘Jacob and the Angel’ sculpture.

Today, leading artists such as Edmund de Waal and Rachel Whiteread have made some of their most celebrated work exploring Jewish themes.

The Jewish Contemporary Art Prize builds on the success of the inaugural Jewish Culture Month in 2026 that saw more than a hundred community events take place across the UK in partnership with national institutions including the BBC, Tate, the V&A, the British Museum, the Whitworth, Southbank Centre and the Museum of Liverpool.

A project by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, its second edition in 2027 will continue to bring ‘less Oy and more Joy’ to communities across the UK, engaging cultural organisations, and celebrating Jewish contributions and creativity.

Andrew Renton, professor of curating at Goldsmiths, University of London, said: “The prize is such an important initiative for right now. There’s an urgency to what Jewishness means in this country and, by extension, how Jewish artistic identity, with all its complexities and contradictions, can be articulated.”

The BOD’s Liat Rosenthal, said the new prize “throws open the invitation for artistic excellence, innovation and creative risk-taking – inspired by all things Jewish-ish. Whether you take inspiration from your local Beigel shop or Jacob wrestling with the angel, we want to hear from artists that can bring a distinctive voice to this conversation.”

President of the Board of Deputies, Phil Rosenberg, added: “In the UK today, conversations about Jewishness have become increasingly flattened. Public discourse is missing so much of the joy, colour and complexity that is at the heart of our identity.

“This prize sets out to change that, encouraging artists from every background to explore what Jewish culture means right now and celebrate it with audiences across the country.”