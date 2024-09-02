New 310 bus launched to resassure the community over safety fears, says Sadiq Khan

A new bus offering a direct link for the community living in Golders Green and in Stamford Hill has launched in a move Mayor of London Sadiq Khan admits is an attempt to “reassure the Jewish community they are safe.”

Single-decker number 310 buses began making the journey across north London this week, with the mayor confirming spiralling antisemitism in the aftermath of October 7 persuaded him the service was essential.

Speaking to Jewish News from a seat on a 310 bus at it journeyed from Golders Green at Monday’s official launch, the mayor said: “I have listened and heard the concerns of Jewish Londoners, and these concerns are real.

“I was struck by the conversations I had recently with the Jewish community, who were frightened. Frightened of the massive increase in antisemitism since October 7. I was also told stories by families who when they changed buses travelling between Golders Green and Stamford Hill at Finsbury Park, they were frightened at the abuse they received.

“This direct route also connects congregations and connects families. But it also reassures the Jewish community that they are going to be safe when they travel.”

At the launch, the mayor was joined by representatives from the London Jewish Forum, Jewish Leadership Council, Board of Deputies, and by politicians including Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman, and London Assembly member councillor Anne Clarke.

The 310 will follow the same routes as the 210 bus that links Brent Cross and Finsbury Park via Golders Green, Highgate village and Archway, and the 253 between Finsbury Park and Stamford Hill Broadway.

The mayor said communal groups had lobbied him for 16 years calling for a bus route to link the two parts of London, which are home to thousands of Jewish families.

He recalled a lively mayoral election hustings at JW3 earlier this year, noting that the biggest cheer came when he made a pledge to introduce the 310 if he elected for a record third time in the capital.

The Mayor admitted Transport for London bosses had told him there was “no business case” for launching the route a cost of £3.2million but that “public transport is a public service” and therefore there was a case for subsidising the 310 route.

“This is a subsidised bus route and I would urge Jewish News readers to try to use it to feed into the consultation,” he added.

“This is a good example of public transport responding to the concerns of Londoners, especially around safety concerns and rising antisemitism.

“We have heard the stories of Jewish Londoners receiving abuse, and also we’ve heard reports of Jewish Londoners not wanting to leave their homes to visit loved ones because they are worried about their safety.

“There’s a combination of rising antisemitism, and of people feeling scared, and I don’t want anyone to be scared to leave their homes.

“There are people, rightly or not, and you know perception is important, literally scared to use public transport.

“I recognise crime is a serious issue, as is the fear of crime. So all these buses have CCTV coverage, all our staff are trained in how to respond to people who report a crime.

“All our drivers are trained in recognising antisemitic abuse and have received diversity training as well.

“Whether that’s a verbal crime or physical abuse, our bus stops are safer than they ever have been before.”

The 310 will run for a trial period of “at least 12-months” to assess demand and to allow TFL to establish whether it is “viable” in the long term.

Khan also said it was important for those who were not Jewish to show “allyship” with the community, noting how antisemitism had escalated in the capital following the October 7 Hamas terror atrocity in Israel.

“You have got to recognise the anxiety that is felt by some in the Jewish community,” he said.

“You have got to show allyship to people in these circumstances.

“This bus route is a recognition of this.”

He added the route was part of wider plans to try to make all Londoners safer as they used public transport, with more than 400 officers now employed.

Khan urged any London to raise concerns they had over safety with police, who would look into all reports thoroughly.

The mayor also offered his thoughts on the continued war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and continued loss of innocent lives, including confirmation that six more hostages had been killed by Hamas at the weekend.

The mayor said he had made his opposition to the politics of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu quite clear, and had heard from Jewish Londoners offering similar views.

He added: “Many Jewish Londoners, with close ties to Israel, tell me they are unhappy with what the Israeli Prime Minister is doing.

“That’s no excuse though for taking hostages, and for killing hostages.

“What happened on October 7th is unacceptable. There is no justification for terrorism.

“You can’t have this equivalence. The photographs of those six hostages at the weekend that were made available to the media, they really impacted.

“I know there are Jewish Londoners who are directly impacted by what happened on October 7th, and we should have empathy.

“The remaining hostages must be released, and the bodies of those who have lost their lives must be returned to their familes.

“There has got to be an immediate ceasefire. It’s really important we recognise the bloodshed, whether it’s the hostages taken or those killed in Gaza.”

Khan said it was now important that the new UK government attempted to use any influence it had in relation to the Middle East conflict.

He said he had been “so impressed” by the way both Keir Starmer and foreign secretary David Lammy had attempted to press for negotiations and change on the ground.

Khan also noted how, despite concerns about rising antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of racism across the country, London had not been impacted by the far-right led riots that took place elsewhere last month.

Andrew Gilbert and Adrian Cohen, former co-chairs of the London Jewish Forum and now vice presidents of the Board of Deputies, welcomed the launch of the 310 bus and said: “In a period where our community is encountering unprecedented antisemitism, we immensely value any measure that bolsters the confidence of Jewish individuals in using public transport.”

“This is something we have been campaigning for over 15 years. Stamford Hill and Golders Green have always been centres of Jewish communal life in north London. A direct bus service connecting these hubs will provide substantial benefits to the community.”