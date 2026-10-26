New chief executive for London School of Jewish Studies

A founding member of the senior leadership team at JCoSS will become the new chief executive of the London School of Jewish Studies next September, succeeding Joanne Greenaway who is stepping down after seven years of leadership.

Elaine Robinson makes the move following a decade as principal of Sir Manasseh Meyer International School in Singapore.

A founding member of the senior leadership team at JCoSS, she previously taught and served as deputy director of Jewish Life at Immanuel College and has worked with UJIA and the Jewish communities in Hong Kong, London, Jerusalem and Singapore. She holds the National Professional Qualification for Headship and an MA in Philosophy of Education from the Institute of Education and spent two years studying at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem.

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Describing herself as “deeply honoured” to be taking on the role, Elaine Robinson said “education is the future of our community, and investing in and training our teachers has never been more critical”, adding that she was excited to return to the UK and work alongside LSJS’s “exceptional team of academics, educators and lay leaders”.

Bill Benjamin, chair of trustees at LSJS, said: “Elaine’s impressive career demonstrates that she understands why Jewish education matters and she will now challenge us to think bigger about what LSJS can be. Elaine brings enormous experience, energy and ambition, and we are excited about what we can build together.”

Welcoming the appointment, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said: “I congratulate LSJS on the superb appointment of Elaine Robinson as its next Chief Executive. During my visit to Sir Manasseh Meyer International School in Singapore last year, I saw at first-hand what an outstanding educator and leader Elaine is. She brings exceptional experience, vision and a deep commitment to Jewish education to her new role, and I am confident that LSJS will go from strength to strength under her leadership.”