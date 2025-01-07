New film explores fate of Jewish children sent to remote Island following 1492 Spanish expulsion
30-minute documentary highlights unresolved chapter that has haunted the Jewish community for centuries
The fate of Jewish children abducted in the fifteenth century is the subject of a new thirty minute online documentary.
‘The 2,000 Kidnapped Spanish Jewish Children’ examines the story of thousands of Jewish children forcibly relocated to the central African island of São Tomé after the Jewish expulsion from Spain in 1492. They were separated from their families after they fled to Portugal.
Historical accounts suggest the children were taken after their families failed to pay taxes imposed by Portuguese authorities as part of sanctions against debtors.
Around 4,660 miles from Portugal, São Tomé was sparsely inhabited with harsh living conditions. Whilst many children survived the long journey there, the ultimate fate of most remains unknown.
David Hatchwell Altaras, president of the Fundacion HispanoJudia in Madrid, said: “This film brings to light one of the most devastating moments in Jewish history when our people were kidnapped by enemies, and many never made it home.
“Sadly, we are witnessing a tragic repetition of history as the global Jewish community once again finds itself rallying for our kidnapped people. We hope this film, dedicated to the ongoing efforts to free our captives, highlights the importance of understanding our history to better navigate current events.”
Michael Rothwell, director of the Jewish and Holocaust Museums of Oporto, added: “Especially during the celebration of Chanukah, we are reminded of our responsibility as Jewish leaders to document and share our history. We are a people with a long memory, and it is essential that we learn from our past.”
The script was produced by the historical research centre of the Jewish community of Porto. Each scene is based on historical records published by Portuguese chroniclers of the time (Garcia Resende, Rui Pina, Valentim Fernandes), and also by Jewish leaders of that time (Isaac Abravanel, Samuel Usque, Shlomo Ibn Verga, Rabbi Gedalya ibn Yahia).
Rothwell said: “Historical records suggest that they migrated to Brazil and Latin America in general, because from the 16th and 17th centuries onwards the island became a major trading centre for Brazil and most of the merchants were New Christians. The influx of New Christians was so great that this fact infuriated the Portuguese monarchy.”
Stressing that the film is dedicated to the hostages still held captive in Gaza, he added: “The feelings of families today were experienced by Spanish families at that time, with the aggravating factor that the kidnapped were all very young children. The film serves as a poignant reminder of the immense pain of losing a family member or having them taken captive, with no knowledge of their fate.”
Scheduled for online release in May, the film, free to view, is a collaboration between the Fundacion HispanoJudia in Madrid and the Jewish community of Porto, Portugal.
- This article is adapted from the full copy at YNet.
