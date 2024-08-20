New funding to start a career in Jewish education
London School of Jewish Studies students now eligible for government loans
Students at The London School of Jewish Studies’ (LSJS) can now apply for financial support to undertake a degree in Jewish Education.
The Hendon-based school is now registered with the Office for Students (OfS) meaning that UK students can access support for their course fees via a government loan. Candidates for the LSJS BA, or educators who want to develop their career via the LSJS MA, can apply for financial assistance.
Being registered means that LSJS has demonstrated to the OfS that it provides well-designed courses that deliver a high-quality academic experience for all students, supporting them from admission through to completion and ensuring that their outcomes are valued by employers or enable further study.
The LSJS BA (Hons) in Jewish Education, which is validated by Middlesex University, is also now accessible to students outside London who can join a distance learning version of the Degree course.
Dr Helena Miller, director of degrees and teacher training, said “I am absolutely delighted that our students can now apply for government loans. This will enable more excellent candidates to access our degree programmes.”
Joanne Greenaway, LSJS chief executive said, “I am thrilled that our degrees are now registered for a student loan, which is something that was available to our teacher training students already. Given the financial challenges facing so many, it is great that this opportunity to get a degree and start a career in Jewish education is now accessible to everyone.”
LSJS is still accepting applicants on the BA (Hons) Jewish Education for a September 2024 start.
To find out more, click here.
