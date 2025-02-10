New Golders Green eruv to go live this Shabbat

An eruv in Golders Green will be operational from this Shabbat, 14th-15th February.

Designed and constructed under the supervision of Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, the head of the Federation Beth Din, the eruv was made of 31 pairs of 5.5m high metal poles and connecting wires and a total of 22 metal green enclosures.

The project, launched in 2023, will be welcomed to families with young children and those requiring mobility assistance, ensuring that they are able to move more freely on Shabbat.

The eruv does NOT include any part of the North Circular Road (A406), Finchley Road or Hendon Way.