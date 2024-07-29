New Golders Green to Stamford Hill 310 bus route to launch next month

A new bus service, route 310, operating between Golders Green and Stamford Hill will begin running from 31 August, Jewish News can confirm.

The long requested service will give the Jewish community a direct transport connection, having previous faced an arduous task making what should have been a simple journey across the capital.

Confimation that the next 310 bus was begin picking up passengers next month completes a pledge made to community by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who said TFL were looking to extend the route currently made by the 210 bus.

Over the past two decades the Strictly Orthodox community has grown significantly, in both Golders Green and Stamford Hill, but at the moment to travel between the two locations you have to take the 210 bus and get off at Finsbury Park.

Then, change to the 253 or 254 bus and head towards Stamford Hill.

Campaigners have raised concerns about antisemitic incidents at the existing interchanges at Finsbury Park and have pushed for the direct route, during 20 years of lobbying.

Welcoming the launch of the new route Andrew Gilbert, vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “The Jewish community want to thank Commissioner Andy Lord and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan for finally making this happen.

“The Jews of Golders Green and Stamford Hill will now have a direct transport connection that is part of the standard transport network. We want to thank all of those who have worked on this for more than 15 years, a lightbulb solution has broken through.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “I made the pledge to introduce this route between Golders Green and Stamford Hill, and I’m pleased to be able to deliver. The brand-new bus route will connect Golders Green and Stamford Hill with a direct service for the first time, supporting many people in the Jewish community with their daily commutes.

“I know there have been concerns about safety given the terrible rise in antisemitism and this route will provide a safe, sustainable and affordable route for local residents as we continue to build a safer, fairer and greener London for everyone.”

This will be the first time that the two areas have been connected by a direct bus service.

TFL say the 310 will provide a safe, accessible, sustainable and affordable form of public transport connecting residents in North London, with the new route playing an important role in enabling more people in the area to switch from car use to public transport, reducing congestion and improving air quality across the area and beyond.

At the same time, TfL will run a consultation to assess the response to the service, which will be open for 12 months to allow Londoners to provide feedback on how the service is running and to inform TfL’s longer-term service plans.

They will be working closely with local communities during the period to promote use of the route and to encourage communities across the route to share their feedback.

Route 310 will connect communities between Golders Green and Stamford Hill, serving people in the boroughs of Hackney, Barnet, Islington, Camden and Haringey, including stops at Highgate Village, Whittington Hospital and Finsbury Park.

The trial of a bus route is part of TfL’s wider vision to improve public transport in London, as outlined in the Bus Action Plan.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said: “As bus ridership continues to grow across the network from last year, it is important that we continue to work to improve and adapt our bus network according to customer demand. We have listened to local communities and hope that the new route 310 can increase bus usage and reduce car usage by improving the travel options for people living in the area.”

Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Barnet Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It’s great to see TfL continuing to improve public transport links in outer boroughs with the new route between Golders Green and Stamford Hill. This route will help communities and individuals in both parts of the city and in between easily travel to see each other and access key services. It will also help to reduce journeys made by car and provide a welcome boost for local businesses in the areas served by the new connections.”

Caroline Woodley, Mayor of Hackney, said: “We’ve long supported a new link between Stamford Hill and Golders Green, which was an aspiration in the Council’s transport strategy, and will help to forge better public transport links between the two communities.”