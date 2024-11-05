New project to improve UK healthcare using Israeli AI
The Dangoor Health-Tech Academy was initiated by The Dangoor Foundation in partnership with the UK-Israel Tech Hub
A first-of-its-kind academy to connect Israeli tech startups with UK healthcare partners has been launched.
Initiated by The Dangoor Foundation, together with the UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel, the the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy will connect Israeli healthcare technologies with UK counterparts to improve and advance British healthcare.
A group of up to eight promising startups will be selected per cohort. Their technology solutions will be introduced to key UK partners as the academy aims to encourage the development and adoption of transformative technologies in Britain for improvements in patient care.
Through the initiative, Israeli startups will gain critical insights into the NHS and UK healthcare system, collaborating with healthcare organisations to bridge gaps and foster mutually beneficial partnerships.
The first cohort will focus on AI or automation to revolutionise healthcare and will begin in January with eight weeks of educational programme in Israel, online and in the UK. Participants will gain a deep understanding of the UK healthcare ecosystem, including regulatory affairs, R&D and trials. They will connect with key partners and receive mentorship from experts in both Israel and the UK.
The last session will be in London, followed by a three-day delegation visit where the startups will cultivate deeper relationships, forge new partnerships, and meet the faculty in person. This experience will encompass visits to both NHS and private healthcare organisations.
Simon Walters, British Ambassador to Israel: “This initiative is a model example of how the strong foundation of our UK-Israel tech relations are connect people, companies and nations”
Keren Shurkin, UK-Israel Tech Hub Director, British Embassy Israel: We are thrilled to launch the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy, inspired by the impactful contributions Israeli technology companies have made with NHS trust over recent years. Their innovation has led to multi-site trials and significant partnerships with UK healthcare partners adopting these technologies to enhance patient care in field such as rehabilitation, therapeutics, and surgery. Through this academy, we aim to accelerate significant advancements, driving meaningful improvements in healthcare operations and patient outcomes”.
David Dangoor told Jewish News: “The NHS and UK healthcare as a whole is keen to benefit from innovation from around the world. Israeli companies have developed processes that are recognised as creating huge benefits for patients. This presents huge opportunities for our wellbeing in the UK.”
The Dangoor Healthcare Academy was established with the support of the Dangoor Foundation and the Dangoor family to encourage collaborations between Israeli health technologies and the UK healthcare ecosystem, namely the NHS with the aim of advancing the UK healthcare sector. By focusing on key NHS priorities and providing a comprehensive platform for education, mentorship, and networking.
