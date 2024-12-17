New Syrian leader says country won’t be a launchpad for attacks on Israel
Abu Mohammed al-Jolani also called for Israel to cease airstrikes
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Syria’s new leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has said that he will not allow the country to be used to mount attacks against Israel.
But Jolani, who prefers to be known by his birth name Ahmed al-Shara, also said Israel must end its airstrikes in Syria and withdraw from territory it took after Bashar al-Assad fled.
Shara told The Times. “We do not want any conflict whether with Israel or anyone else and we will not let Syria be used as a launchpad for attacks. The Syrian people need a break, and the strikes must end and Israel has to pull back to its previous positions.”
In relation to Israeli strikes he said “justification was the presence of Hezbollah and Iranian militias” but that had now gone.
“The Syrian people need a break, and the strikes must end and Israel has to pull back to its previous positions,” said Shara.
British diplomats also held talks with the leader of banned Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), after its ousting of the former dictator.
Photographs showed senior officials, including the UK’s special representative for Syria, Ann Snow, meeting HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Mohammed al-Golani, in Damascus on Monday.
The meeting followed confirmation by Foreign Secretary David Lammy that a delegation had been sent for talks with interim Syrian authorities and civil society groups after the fall of Mr Assad’s regime earlier this month.
Lammy told a press conference in London on Monday that the delegation “underlines our commitment to Syria”, adding the UK would support an “inclusive transitional political process that is Syrian-led and Syrian owned”.
HTS is currently proscribed in the UK as a terrorist organisation.
But speaking to international media Shara said:”“Syria is very important geostrategically. They should lift all restrictions, which were imposed on the flogger and the victim – the flogger is gone now. This issue is not up for negotiation.”
Meanwhile, in his first statement since he was ousted Assad said he had not planned to flee Syria as the rebels advanced, but was evacuated by Russian forces after their base came under attack.
Assad said: “At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.