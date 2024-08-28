Next steps in restoration of medieval Spanish synagogue that survived 1492 expulsion
Historic shul in Hijar has been used as a church for the past 500 years
More than 500 years after the astonishing medieval synagogue in Hijar lost its Jewish community, plans are afoot for the building to once again serve a Jewish purpose.
The synagogue in the province of Aragon, is one of the very few that survived the expulsion in 1492.
The municipality of Hijar recently took ownership of the site, which had been used as a church for the last 500 years, with the vision of transforming the building into a Sephardi Heritage Centre that will present the culture, history and traditions of the remarkable Spanish Jewish community of that time.
As a result of recent archaeological work, ancient decorative wall murals have been discovered that have significantly added to the importance of the site.
Foundation for Jewish Heritage chief executive Michael Mail recently visited Spain to meet with local volunteer leader Lucia Conte Aguilar and discuss the project.
Following meetings with local government representatives, it was agreed that the next step would be to produce a detailed feasibility study for the Heritage Centre concept, which will be pursued after the summer break.
Michael Mail said: “The medieval Jewish community in Spain has a unique place in Jewish history given the remarkable personalities that contributed significantly to Spanish society and shaped the Jewish world. Hijar has recognised the importance of having a fully intact synagogue building surviving from this period, and with astonishing wall murals.
“The Municipality has invited the Foundation to work in partnership with it to create a heritage centre that will preserve and present the synagogue to the wider public, honouring and celebrating the Spanish Jewish experience. We are delighted to be a part of this project.”
