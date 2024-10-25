NHS doctor praises Hassan Nasrallah as a ‘hero’
Professor Rashida Ferrand answered a social media call to post a Lebanese flag to indicate support for the former terrorist leader of Hezbollah
A registered NHS doctor and senior academic at a London medical school has tweeted support for Hassan Nasrallah.
Professor Rashida Ferrand answered a social media call to post a Lebanese flag to indicate support for the former leader of Hezbollah as a “hero” following his assassination.
Her post has remained live on her profile since 29 September.
She has also reposted a tweet claiming Nasrallah was “driven by an anti-imperialist understanding of Israel’s place” rather than antisemitism.
Ferrand is a professor of international health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and director of a PhD programme for health professionals, responsible for training students in global health.
She is an NHS registered doctor but does not currently have a licence to practice.
Ferrand’s PhD was funded by the London-based charitable foundation, Wellcome Trust.
A spokesperson for the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said it is “committed to supporting its diverse and inclusive community and fostering values of tolerance and respect, especially in times of conflict. While our community is a microcosm of the wider world, where people hold a range of views, LSHTM does not make public statements on political matters”.
In January, Dr Wahid Shaida, the former UK head of now proscribed terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir, was temporarily suspended by NHS England. The suspension was overturned in July.
