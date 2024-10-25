NHS doctor praises Hassan Nasrallah as a ‘hero’

A registered NHS doctor and senior academic at a London medical school has tweeted support for Hassan Nasrallah.

Professor Rashida Ferrand answered a social media call to post a Lebanese flag to indicate support for the former leader of Hezbollah as a “hero” following his assassination.

Her post has remained live on her profile since 29 September.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She has also reposted a tweet claiming Nasrallah was “driven by an anti-imperialist understanding of Israel’s place” rather than antisemitism.

Ferrand is a professor of international health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and director of a PhD programme for health professionals, responsible for training students in global health.

She is an NHS registered doctor but does not currently have a licence to practice.

Ferrand’s PhD was funded by the London-based charitable foundation, Wellcome Trust.

A spokesperson for the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said it is “committed to supporting its diverse and inclusive community and fostering values of tolerance and respect, especially in times of conflict. While our community is a microcosm of the wider world, where people hold a range of views, LSHTM does not make public statements on political matters”.

In January, Dr Wahid Shaida, the former UK head of now proscribed terror group Hizb ut-Tahrir, was temporarily suspended by NHS England. The suspension was overturned in July.