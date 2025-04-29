NHS manager keeps job after appearing on work call with Nazi flag and photo of Hitler
Whistleblower says her career was “killed” after reporting Nazi imagery incident
An NHS manager at South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) kept his job after joining a work video call with a swastika flag, Nazi armband and a framed photo of Adolf Hitler clearly visible in the background.
The incident took place during a virtual meeting about staffing. An anonymous colleague told Sky News she was stunned by what she saw in the manager’s home office: “I kept looking around the room thinking, ‘Why is no one saying anything?’”
A recording of the call showed a large Nazi flag leaning against the wall, a red swastika armband displayed on a bookshelf and an A4 portrait of Hitler.
“When I spoke to people afterwards, they said, ‘Oh yeah… he’s always been into Nazi stuff,” the worker said.
She initially reported the display anonymously but was told she would need to name herself and file a formal grievance. When she did, she says colleagues turned on her.
“It killed my career,” she said. “They’ve not supported me at all. Whenever I heard sirens, I got palpitations. I was terrified of who would be in that ambulance.”
She also alleged that after police briefly looked into the matter, she received bags of dog faeces on her doorstep for days.
While a report found the manager’s “inappropriate behaviour” should have been “challenged,” no disciplinary action was taken, and he remains employed by SECAmb.
The anonymous worker’s complaint of workplace exclusion was reviewed, but investigators concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to prove it was deliberate.
In a statement, SECAmb said: “We take the welfare of our people and our patients seriously and fully investigated the historic cases covered in a Sky News report today. This included independent external reviews, commissioned by our Chief Executive.”
The Trust has not disputed the presence of Nazi imagery during the meeting.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.