No.10 slams ‘half-hearted’ Kneecap apology over terrorism remarks
Keir Starmer's aide says the Irish bands remarks about the Middle East and towards MPs 'completely unacceptable'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has condemned as “half-hearted” an apology by Irish rappers Kneecap to past comments in support of Hamas and Hezbollah, and a call to “kill” MPs .
Responding to an overnight statement by the group, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said: “It is half-hearted. “We completely reject in the strongest possible terms the comments that they’ve made, particularly in relation to MPs and intimidation as well as obviously the situation in the Middle East. It’s right that police are looking into these videos.”
The No.10 aide said Starmer found comments by the Irish trio “completely unacceptable” and that there “no place in our society for intimidation or abuse.”
Asked about Kneecap’s inclusion on the line-up at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Starmer’s spokesperson said this was not the decision of government, but one taken by the organisers.
In the Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Dan Jarvis said he would not use the band’s name, as this would only offer them the publicity they craved.
His comments came in response to an urgent question granted to the Conservative MP Mark Francois.
Jarvis told MPs : “It’s not for Government ministers to say who is going to appear at Glastonbury, it’s for the organisers of the festival.
“But there is … an ongoing, live police investigation, so the Government would urge organisers of the Glastonbury Festival to think very carefully about who is invited to perform there later this year.”
Jeremy Corbyn was called on to apologise for being pictured with Kneecap by Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead David Taylor.
The MP for Islington North was not in the House for Tuesday’s urgent question.
Francois demanded assurances that government funding in the form of grants would never be offered to band’s like Kneecap in the future.
Jarvis said the DCMS Secretary of State “is reviewing” the grant scheme that saw Kneecap awarded nearly £14,000.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the comments made by Kneecap were “evil”, as he said the band were “attacking democracy itself”.
Francois described Kneecap’s apology as “crocodile tears” and repeated calls to “examine potential failures by Prevent” in relation to the death of Sir David Amess, as part of the Southport inquiry.
In his response, Jarvis said: “We have published the Prevent learning review to ensure that there is public scrutiny and transparency over the perpetrator’s dealings with Prevent, we will also publish the finding from Lord Anderson’s review.”
Labour MP Luke Akehurst also told MPs of the of the negative impact Kneecap’s support for the proscribed groups Hamas and Hezbollah would have on the UK’s Jewish community.
Scotland Yard have launched an investigation after a video clip from November 2024 shows a band member shouting in support of the proscribed terrorist groups, “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” in Kentish Town Forum and a Hezbollah flag on display.
Another video of the band at a gig – in November 2023 – resurfaced which appeared to show one of its members saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”
A new statement issued by the band said:”Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.
“We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history. We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.”
It added:”To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.”
The band suggested they were victims of a smear campaign as a result of their support for the Palestinians. The statement accused Israel of carrying out the starvation of all two million Gazans.
In a statement posted on Instagram, the group comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh said they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.
“Kneecap’s message has always been — and remains — one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” they added.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.