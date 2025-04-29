No.10 slams ‘half-hearted’ Kneecap apology over terrorism remarks

Downing Street has condemned as “half-hearted” an apology by Irish rappers Kneecap to past comments in support of Hamas and Hezbollah, and a call to “kill” MPs .

Responding to an overnight statement by the group, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said: “It is half-hearted. “We completely reject in the strongest possible terms the comments that they’ve made, particularly in relation to MPs and intimidation as well as obviously the situation in the Middle East. It’s right that police are looking into these videos.”

The No.10 aide said Starmer found comments by the Irish trio “completely unacceptable” and that there “no place in our society for intimidation or abuse.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Asked about Kneecap’s inclusion on the line-up at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Starmer’s spokesperson said this was not the decision of government, but one taken by the organisers.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Dan Jarvis said he would not use the band’s name, as this would only offer them the publicity they craved.

His comments came in response to an urgent question granted to the Conservative MP Mark Francois.

Jarvis told MPs : “It’s not for Government ministers to say who is going to appear at Glastonbury, it’s for the organisers of the festival.

“But there is … an ongoing, live police investigation, so the Government would urge organisers of the Glastonbury Festival to think very carefully about who is invited to perform there later this year.”

Jeremy Corbyn was called on to apologise for being pictured with Kneecap by Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead David Taylor.

The MP for Islington North was not in the House for Tuesday’s urgent question.

Francois demanded assurances that government funding in the form of grants would never be offered to band’s like Kneecap in the future.

Jarvis said the DCMS Secretary of State “is reviewing” the grant scheme that saw Kneecap awarded nearly £14,000.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the comments made by Kneecap were “evil”, as he said the band were “attacking democracy itself”.

Francois described Kneecap’s apology as “crocodile tears” and repeated calls to “examine potential failures by Prevent” in relation to the death of Sir David Amess, as part of the Southport inquiry.

In his response, Jarvis said: “We have published the Prevent learning review to ensure that there is public scrutiny and transparency over the perpetrator’s dealings with Prevent, we will also publish the finding from Lord Anderson’s review.”

Labour MP Luke Akehurst also told MPs of the of the negative impact Kneecap’s support for the proscribed groups Hamas and Hezbollah would have on the UK’s Jewish community.

Scotland Yard have launched an investigation after a video clip from November 2024 shows a band member shouting in support of the proscribed terrorist groups, “up Hamas, up Hezbollah,” in Kentish Town Forum and a Hezbollah flag on display.

Another video of the band at a gig – in November 2023 – resurfaced which appeared to show one of its members saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

A new statement issued by the band said:”Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.

“We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history. We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.”

It added:”To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.”

The band suggested they were victims of a smear campaign as a result of their support for the Palestinians. The statement accused Israel of carrying out the starvation of all two million Gazans.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh said they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

“Kneecap’s message has always been — and remains — one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” they added.