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Noeleen Cohen elected new chair of Progressive Judaism

New Israel Fund UK chair will succeed Dr Ed Kessler in December after being elected by representatives of member communities

By Annabel Sinclair September 30, 2026, 12:08 pm Edit
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Noeleen Cohen, incoming chair of the Movement for Progressive Judaism.
Noeleen Cohen, incoming chair of the Movement for Progressive Judaism.

Noeleen Cohen has been elected as the next chair of trustees of the Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ), succeeding Dr Ed Kessler MBE.

Cohen, who helped establish the organisation created through the unification of Reform and Liberal Judaism, was chosen by representatives of MPJ member communities at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.

She will spend two months as chair designate alongside Kessler before formally taking over at the Movement’s AGM on 2 December.

Cohen is already a member of MPJ’s board and previously served on its advisory and interim boards during the process of bringing Reform and Liberal Judaism together under one movement.

A member of Alyth (North Western Reform Synagogue), she also chairs the New Israel Fund UK and is vice-chair of Citizens UK.

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Originally from South Africa, Cohen moved to London in the early 1990s and worked in strategic marketing and communications before moving into the voluntary sector, where she has more than 20 years’ experience.

She said: “I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role at a time when the Progressive Jewish values of inclusivity, connection and community are needed now more than ever.

“Ed has been an inspiring leader and, together with MPJ Co-Leads Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy and the MPJ Board, I look forward to continuing his work in building a vibrant, resilient and future-focused Movement that welcomes people and inspires generations to come.”

Kessler, who plans to remain involved with MPJ, said: “Noeleen played a hugely important role when we were creating and establishing The Movement for Progressive Judaism, and it’s been a privilege to work with her on the Boards I chaired throughout this process. I am able to stand down knowing that she will take things forward for the Movement and am delighted to support her, both personally and professionally.”

MPJ co-leads Rabbi Josh Levy, and Rabbi Charley Baginsky said Cohen brought “an exceptional depth of experience and judgement”, adding that the organisation would pay fuller tribute to Kessler’s contribution in the coming months.

 

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