Nominate a teacher on National Thank a Teacher Day
Students, parents and governors can shine a light on educators who have made a difference
Next week is a big week for teachers!
Wednesday 18 June is National Thank a Teacher Day, PaJes and Jewish News have come together once again to shine a spotlight on all the amazing teachers who go above and beyond and make a real difference.
Students and their parents, plus school governors, can nominate a teacher who has made a significant impact on their lives. By nominating, you give them the recognition they deserve and celebrate their exceptional contributions.
There’s only a week left to nominate so get moving! To nominate visit pajes.co.uk
Every nominated teacher will receive a personalised PaJeS certificate acknowledging their dedication and hard work.
Last year more than 1,000 students submitted nominations for teachers in Jewish Schools nationwide, including Beit Shvidler Primary School in Edgware, Bury and Whitefield Jewish Primary School, Clore Tikva in Ilford; , Gesher in Pinner; Hasmonean High School for Girls in Mill Hill; Immanuel College in Bushey; JCoSS in Barnet; JFS in Kenton; King David Primary School in Manchester and Kisharon Noé School in Hendon.
PaJeS chief executive Rabbi David Meyer said: “We are delighted with the results of this initiative in partnership with Jewish News. Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, and this project was our way of giving parents and students an opportunity and a voice to express their gratitude.”
Nominaye your child’s teacher at pajes.co.uk
