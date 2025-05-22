Nominate now: Jewish News’ 40 under 40 property list

The search for the community’s standout young property professionals begins this week with the launch of Jewish News’ latest 40 Under 40 business list.

Over the coming months, we’ll spotlight and celebrate rising stars and future leaders – those already making waves or showing serious promise in the sector. From developers and financiers to lawyers, fund managers, entrepreneurs, designers, architects and innovators, we’re on the lookout for the standout talent shaping the future of the industry.

Nominations are now open for the JN Property 40 – sponsored by DDRE, Fusion Group and Patron Capital – through our website until Monday 14 July 2025. Nominations will also come from our expert panel – one of the most accomplished ever assembled by any publication looking at the sector – who will have the task of selecting the 40-strong list to be profiled in the Jewish News later this year.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The project comes on the back of the success of our under 40 creatives and media, and digital and tech lists.

Candice Krieger, business editor Jewish News and co-chair of the lists, said: “It’s no secret that the Jewish community has deep roots and a long-standing legacy in property. From generation to generation, visionary leaders have made their mark on the industry — and now, we’re proud to spotlight the next wave of talent who are set to shape the future of the space.

“These lists always generate a huge buzz both online and off, and we’re really excited about this one — property is a biggie. We know our judges face some tough decisions ahead. A huge thank you to them for joining us on this exciting journey.”

Daniel Daggers, founder of DDRE, said: “I’m delighted to be involved both as a sponsor and judge. It’s fantastic to support and celebrate emerging talent who will no doubt have a hand in shaping the future of our industry. Really looking forward to it!”

Nigel Henry, co-founder Fusion Group, said: “It’s a privilege to be part of the Jewish News Property 40 Judging panel. Recognising and supporting emerging talent is vital to the continued evolution of our industry, and the calibre of individuals coming through is very impressive. As a sponsor, Fusion Group is proud to support an initiative that shines a light on the future leaders shaping the real estate industry.”

Keithe Breslauer, Patron Capital, said: “I am honoured to support Jewish News in this exciting venture and to help identify and support the next generation of property leaders. I think there will be some tough decisions to make.”

David Ereira, founding director of Ereira Mendoza and co-chair of the property list alongside JN lists stalwart Andrew Gilbert, said: “I am honoured to support the launch of this important initiative, which will recognise outstanding talent and entrepreneurial excellence in the real estate sector. We look forward to identifying and celebrating the next generation of industry leaders.”

The nomination form features a breakdown of the categories.

Potential listees must be based in the UK and not have had their 40th birthday before the closing date, Monday 14 July 2025.

Please CLICK HERE to nominate.

The Property 40 judges are:

Keith Breslauer, managing partner at Patron Capital Partners

Justin Cohen, news editor at Jewish News

Daniel Daggers, founder & CEO of DDRE Global and star of Buying London, Netflix

Daniel Dangoor, UK commercial property investor at Monopro Ltd

Graham Edwards, executive chairman of Telereal Trillium Group

David Ereira, founding partner of Ereira Mendoza and co-chair of the property list

Nathan Ezair, director of Manchester-based Northern Group

Susan Freeman, real estate lawyer and partner at Mishcon de Reya.

Andrew Gilbert, co-chair of the property list

Jonathan Goldstein, CEO Cain International

Nigel Henry, co-founder of Fusion Group

Debbie Ingram, residential property and land consultant in North West London

Candice Krieger, business editor at Jewish News and co-chair property list

Ian Livingstone, founder of London & Regional Properties

Claire Menton, founder of Brix

Mark Pollack, a founding partner of Aston Chase

Michael Raibin, co-founder of Compton

Lisa Ronson, non-executive director Rontec Roadside Retail

Jonathan Rose, group managing director at Pears Property

Jonny Rosenblatt, co-founder of Spacemade

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Limor Shilo, head of origination at Starz Real Estate

Mark Shipman, founding partner of Michael Elliott & Co.

Marcus Sperber, founder at NorthCroft Capital and former head of global real estate at Blackrock