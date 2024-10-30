Non-Jewish school hails ORT UK’s work in creating ‘bridge between classroom and workplace’

A non-Jewish school with a large percentage of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds has hailed the “extraordinary” impact of ORT UK’s mentoring schemes in creating life-changing opportunities for its students.

La Sainte Union School is among 13 Jewish and non-Jewish schools across the UK to benefit from the charity’s mentoring and employability programmes ORT JUMP, which this year reached around 1000 students.

At ORT UK’s annual dinner, which raised over £400,000, LSU’s careers support manager Hilary Tait said: “The impact on students has been extraordinary. I see it in their personal statements; I see it in their demeanour. They know how to present themselves; they know how to go into a formal setting. There’s so much value.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We’ve been serially let down by those in power with funding cuts. We’re working with the most vulnerable kids and you’ve never asked for a penny.”

In a powerful address to the 230 guests before delivering a toast to the King, she added that it “breaks our heart at LSU” to witness the turbulent period British Jews were enduring.

Hundreds of mentors from the worlds of law to tech and media to policing are matched to teenage mentees each year to explore the careers that interest them – and sometimes to discover those that don’t. Support is offered in preparing in areas including creating a CV and preparing for interviews. It is all about “bridging the gap between school and the work place, said chair Annette Kurer from a stage that was flanked by pop-up scenes from both settings.

The event heard from mentors Emily Bassalian and Adam Cannon, head of legal at The Sun.

“Some students are now working in the top London law firms, he said. “Doing this is a wonderful opportunity to give back.” Lucy Freedman, who leads the programme for year 10s at plant-based egg alternative company Oggs, said she wished she’d had such a scheme while at school “to learn skills you can’t really learn in they classroom”. She presented on stage the winning team from JCOSS of a three-day employability skills challenge which saw the students create and present a marketing plan.

The three-day programme is one of four new employability skills programmes in the JUMP portfolio for 2024 that also includes an International Careers Challenge involving students from several countries. Among those taking part were youngsters from World ORT’s Kfar Silver Youth Village close to the Gaza border.

ORT UK chief executive Dan Rickman said his role had brought him into contact with many business figures who believed young people are not always equipped with skills for the workplace. He added: “We want them to love what they do and thrive while they’re doing it.”

Ivan Rozhinskiy, trusts and grants manager at World ORT, spoke of the challenges of operating the charity’s schools today in both Russia and Ukraine, before JUMP graduates Luke and Ollie Shooter provided musical entertainment.

Kurer said: “I am so proud to be Chair of this incredible organisation. Hearing heartfelt testimonials from students, mentors, facilitators and teachers at the Annual Dinner was proof that ORT UK is succeeding in its mission to bridge the gap between school and the workplace. Our ORT JUMP Mentoring and Employability Skills Programmes are empowering young people to be confident in their abilities as well as giving them the vital tools for success as they embark on their career journeys.”