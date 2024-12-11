Northwood & Ruislip United Synagogue inducts new rabbi and rebbetzen

The newly formed Northwood & Ruislip United Synagogue held an induction service for Rabbi Shaya and Rebbetzen Leah Green with 250 attendees, following the successful merger of the two communities in July.

The service was attended by the Chief Rabbi, chief executive of the United Synagogue Jo Grose, the mayors of Hillingdon and Three Rivers, and was led by Chazan Jonny Turgel accompanied by Stephen Levey.

The Chief Rabbi said: “We are all looking forward with keen anticipation to everything you will continue to do and are yet to achieve over the period of your leadership of this very wonderful and now blended community.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rabbi Shaya Green said: “Rebbetzen Leah and I are very privileged to be the spiritual and communal leaders of Northwood & Ruislip Synagogue, representing the United Synagogue. Under the inspirational, passionate and pioneering leadership of the Chief Rabbi, Judaism in the UK has the strongest backbone.”

Rebbetzen Leah Green added: “It has been the dream of Rabbi Shaya and I since we married 14 years ago to lead a Jewish community. We could not have asked for a better seat than Northwood & Ruislip who have welcomed us and our children with open arms and so very warmly. We are very excited about our future here together.”