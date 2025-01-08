Norwood concerned about protracted timeline of Government’s social care reforms

The community’s largest social care charity Norwood has expressed concern over the lengthy time period set by the government to address the need for significant reforms in the sector.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced the launch of a historic independent commission to reform adult social care, warning older people could be left without vital help and the NHS overwhelmed unless a “national consensus” was reached on fixing a “failing” system.

An interim report will be delivered in 2026, but he final report is not expected until 2028.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Norwood chief executive Naomi Dickson responded to the government’s announcement saying”Whilst we welcome the renewed commitment by the government to addressing the significant challenges in the social care sector, most notably the real cost of funding care now and in the future, we are concerned about the protracted timeline for further reviewing where the issues lie.

“Social care providers such as Norwood are under more pressure than ever before, and the prospect of yet another distant report provides little clarity or direction for us as we look to pivot to ensure we can continue to provide quality care for the people we support in the immediate term, while faced with meeting increased costs of up to £2 million a year as a result of National Insurance rises.”

A taskforce, led by the cross-bench peer Louise Casey, will be charged with developing plans for a new national care service.

But health and care leaders have joined Norwood in criticsing the proposed timeline for completion of the commission’s work, with some claiming ministers had kicked the adult social care crisis “into the long grass.”

Dickson added:”We add our voices to calls from the sector for the commission to engage all stakeholders in swiftly developing decisive and purposeful recommendations that can help realise the government’s hopes to make lasting and impactful change a reality.

“We hope this will translate into a firm commitment to providing appropriate funding that meets the cost of care and ensures that, as a specialist provider, our doors can remain open to the growing numbers of adults, children, young people and their families – with and without a diagnosis – in our community who rely on our support.”