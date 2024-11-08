More than 300 people ate, drank and were very merry at a special event at Mill Hill United Synagogue on Wednesday evening. The Israel Engagement Hub (IEH), together with the Israeli Government Tourist Office, created an Israel Experience evening to do just that – enable us to “experience the magical Israel”, said IEH founder Orli Lang in an address.

Designed to correspond with the Minister of Tourism Haim Katz’s visit to London (to attend World Travel Market), the evening was shaped as a mini-expo to remind people of the special magic of travel to Israel.

Leagold Insurance was there to offer a solution to anyone wanting to go but struggling to get cover. There was Israeli food, whisky from M&H distillery and a wide selection of wines from Kedem, plus exhibition stands from all the major travel regions of Israel – Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Tiberieas, Eilat and Akko. Representatives shared what each region has to offer and were open to chatting about how things are. Their resilience, positivity and energy are palpable and they want us to come back.

Attendees watched graffiti artist Benzi Brofman in action creating an ‘Israel wall’. And all the while there was joyful music from from Israeli musicians Yagel and Uriah Haroush, who brought the evening to a rousing close with Am Yisrael Chai and the Hatikvah.

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz said: “We wanted to bring you the rich, colourful Israeli experience I’m sure you’ve all missed. Nothing has changed in the Israel you love so much. Since the beginning of the year 900,000 tourists from all over the world have entered Israel, each one bringing a tremendous boost to society and the economy – I see all of you as ambassadors of Israel and call on those who have visited in the last year to share your experiences with the Jewish community.

“Currently the reality is dynamic and may provoke concern… but please just postpone, don’t cancel your plans and come when possible.”

“It’s no coincidence that we held this event in the week we read about God’s promise to gift the land of Israel to the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Schochet, co-founder of the IEH.

“We must consider going back to savour the splendour of our country once again. Tourism is integral to Israel and the experience is unforgettable, the vibrancy of a place unlike any other.”