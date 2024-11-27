Nova Festival documentary nominated for prestigious Broadcast Award

A documentary on the massacre of partygoers at the 7th October Nova Festival has been shortlisted for an industry award.

90-minute film Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again, is one of six films to receive the nod for the Best Current Affairs programme at the 2025 Broadcast Awards.

Produced from footage from the cell phones of survivors, their testimony, CCTV footage, dash cams and the go-pro cameras of Hamas, it was created by BBC Storyville, together with MGM Television and Fulwell 73 label Bitachon 365.

Produced by Bad Boys studio Sipur and led by Israeli film-maker and screenwriter Yariv Mozer, it features new interviews and previously unseen exclusive footage from the massacre at the Israeli music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on the Gaza border, where party-goers were raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped by terrorists.

Lucie Kon, the British Jewish executive producer on the project told Jewish News: “I am so pleased and hugely proud of everyone involved. I hope that the recognition will mean even more people will watch this incredibly important film on iPlayer.”

The awards take place on 5 February at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane. To view the shortlist of nominees, click here.