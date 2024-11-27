Nova Festival documentary nominated for prestigious Broadcast Award
BBC's 90-minute film, Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ attacks
A documentary on the massacre of partygoers at the 7th October Nova Festival has been shortlisted for an industry award.
90-minute film Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again, is one of six films to receive the nod for the Best Current Affairs programme at the 2025 Broadcast Awards.
Produced from footage from the cell phones of survivors, their testimony, CCTV footage, dash cams and the go-pro cameras of Hamas, it was created by BBC Storyville, together with MGM Television and Fulwell 73 label Bitachon 365.
Produced by Bad Boys studio Sipur and led by Israeli film-maker and screenwriter Yariv Mozer, it features new interviews and previously unseen exclusive footage from the massacre at the Israeli music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on the Gaza border, where party-goers were raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped by terrorists.
Lucie Kon, the British Jewish executive producer on the project told Jewish News: “I am so pleased and hugely proud of everyone involved. I hope that the recognition will mean even more people will watch this incredibly important film on iPlayer.”
The awards take place on 5 February at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane. To view the shortlist of nominees, click here.
- Watch Surviving October 7: We Will Dance Again HERE
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.