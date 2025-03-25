Nova Festival memorial site is JNF’s most visited site in Israel
Memorial near Kibbutz Re'im receives 7,000 visitors every day
The memorial site for the victims of the Nova Festival has become KKL-JNF’s most visited site across Israel in the past six months, with an estimated 7,000 visitors coming to pay tribute every day.
The initiative was launched by bereaved families who sought to commemorate the more than 360 loved ones murdered in the horrific massacre at the rave on 7 October, 2023.
The memorial in southern Israel features pillars displaying the victims’ photographs alongside Israeli flags. It has become a site of pilgrimage for Jews from Israel and around the world looking to pay their respects to those massacred on Black Shabbat, the day when armed Hamas terrorists crossed the border from Gaza just over a mile away.
With the aim of making the site more accessible while preserving the memory of the victims, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) allocated 4 million shekels or £840k to improve the Re’im parking lot.
Enhancements include the construction of accessible pathways, restroom facilities, durable and appropriate signage, educational spaces and a memorial grove.
Meir Zohar, who lost his daughter Bar in the massacre, said: “This place is not just a memorial site for me and the other bereaved families—it is a space where we feel that our pain is seen and heard. KKL-JNF has undertaken an immense mission: to preserve the memory of the victims, make the site accessible, and provide families with a dignified place to connect with their loved ones. I am deeply grateful to everyone working to ensure that this place remains honorable, accessible, and worthy—so that the victims’ story is never forgotten.”
Yaniv Maimon, KKL-JNF southern region director and the leader of this initiative, said: “We are proud to play a significant role in one of the most visited sites in Israel today. This site holds great national importance. Furthermore, many members of KKL-JNF’s Southern Region team, who are responsible for the site’s maintenance, were personally affected by the events of October 7, adding to their deep personal and emotional commitment to this site.”
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, KKL-JNF chairwoman, added: “Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund has stood by the bereaved families from the very beginning. Improving and making this site accessible to the public—while ensuring the dignified and respectful preservation of the victims’ memory—is both a moral and national mission for us.
“We have created an open memorial site, planted a grove together with the families, and reconstructed key elements from the festival, such as the stage, the forward command post, the ambulance, and the yellow container.
“This place is not just a memory of what was—it is a living testament to the resilience, unity, and sorrow of Israeli society as a whole. We witness the tens of thousands of visitors arriving here each week, the tears, the embraces, and the public’s deep need to remember and never forget. This only strengthens our commitment to continue maintaining this site with the honor it deserves.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.