Hundreds expected at London vigil for victims of Nova massacre
Eleven months on, event will be held to commemorate the 364 festival-goers killed and 40 taken hostage
Hundreds of people are expected at an event to mark 11 months to the day since the Nova music festival massacre.
Taking place this Saturday, 7 September at 2.30pm outside the Israel embassy in central London, the vigil will pay tribute to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalami, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, and Almog Sarusi, taken hostage from Nova and brutally executed by Hamas last week.
Organisers ‘Stop the Hate‘ say the gathering aims to honour all the victims of Nova, the spirit of “We Will Dance Again” and to “embody Nova’s enduring message of friendship, love, and infinite freedom.”
They add: “This event transcends a mere celebration; it represents a moment of collective remembrance, unity, and hope. With a special set by DJ Overdrive, the event will capture the vibrant spirit of Nova, reminding everyone that, even in the face of darkness, the spirit of dance and freedom endures.
“From the tragedy of the Dolphinarium to the resilience of Nova, our message is unwavering: We won’t stop dancing! This event is a demonstration of unity, strength, and the unbreakable spirit of our community coming together to honour those who can no longer dance.”
For further details, click here.
