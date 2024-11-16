‘Oh, yes it did!’: JW3 annual dinner raises £430k
Event offered sneak peak of Chanukah panto and paid tribute to previous chairs of the north London Jewish community centre
North London communal hub JW3 raised £430k at its annual dinner on Wednesday night, featuring celebrity speakers Weakest Link TV host Anne Robinson and the Telegraph head of fashion Lisa Armstrong.
The event on Wednesday night saw current JW3 chair Marc Nohr recognise the outstanding achievement of the organisation’s previous chairs, Michael Goldstein (current president of the United Synagogue) and Debbie Klein, for their past and continued support for the centre since it opened 11 years ago.
Guests were also treated to an exclusive first performance from the JW3’s upcoming panto, Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah.
JW3 vice president Sir Lloyd Dorman said: “Against all the odds, in 2024 JW3 stands tall as a unique communal hub, an opening and welcoming space. Only two weeks ago protestors gathered outside the building to intimidate visitors.
“So I think how important it is to stand firm at this time so that our community can enjoy and benefit from everything that JW3 does and stands for.”
