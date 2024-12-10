MP blames Labour VAT hike for Immanuel College prep closure
Former Tory minister Oliver Dowden suggests announcement that Bushey school plans to close has 'deprived Jewish children of access to a Jewish education'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden has claimed “Labour’s destructive decision to charge VAT on school fees” has helped cause the closure of the local Immanuel College prep school.
Speaking in the Commons, the former Tory minister suggested the closure “deprived Jewish children of access to a Jewish education that they richly deserve.”
Jewish News had previously reported last month that the prep school had launched a consultation into plans to close its preparatory school at the end of the academic year.
It has cited the yet to be introduced introduction of VAT on fees, the increase in National Insurance and Teachers ’Pension Scheme (TPS) costs and the removal of business rates relief as a factor behind the closure.
But official admission figures showed there had been a 30 per cent drop in admissions over the past five years.
Children who are currently in the Immanuel Prep School — which was opened in 2011 — from reception to year 4 will now be offered places at Kerem from next September.
The MP for Hertsmere said in the Commons on Monday: “Over the weekend Immanuel Prep in my constituency announced that it was closing, citing VAT on school fees and other damaging Labour policies.
“Does the Secretary of State share my concern about the damage this will do to Jewish children growing up in my constituency and the surrounding area, depriving them of access to a Jewish education which they richly deserve?”
Education minister Stephen Morgan replied: “The Government’s fiscal inheritance is so dire that we have to take tough decisions, but necessary decisions and take them quickly. Removing VAT exemption from January is the right thing to do to deliver for every child across our country.”
Annual fees at Immanuel are currently set at £23,859 for the senior school and £13,632 for the preparatory school.
Parents have been told the school has no option other than to pass on the 20 per cent VAT charge.
Numbers at the prep school fell from 681 at the time of an inspection five years ago to 467 this term.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.