MP blames Labour VAT hike for Immanuel College prep closure

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden has claimed “Labour’s destructive decision to charge VAT on school fees” has helped cause the closure of the local Immanuel College prep school.

Speaking in the Commons, the former Tory minister suggested the closure “deprived Jewish children of access to a Jewish education that they richly deserve.”

Jewish News had previously reported last month that the prep school had launched a consultation into plans to close its preparatory school at the end of the academic year.

It has cited the yet to be introduced introduction of VAT on fees, the increase in National Insurance and Teachers ’Pension Scheme (TPS) costs and the removal of business rates relief as a factor behind the closure.

But official admission figures showed there had been a 30 per cent drop in admissions over the past five years.

Children who are currently in the Immanuel Prep School — which was opened in 2011 — from reception to year 4 will now be offered places at Kerem from next September.

The MP for Hertsmere said in the Commons on Monday: “Over the weekend Immanuel Prep in my constituency announced that it was closing, citing VAT on school fees and other damaging Labour policies.

“Does the Secretary of State share my concern about the damage this will do to Jewish children growing up in my constituency and the surrounding area, depriving them of access to a Jewish education which they richly deserve?”

Education minister Stephen Morgan replied: “The Government’s fiscal inheritance is so dire that we have to take tough decisions, but necessary decisions and take them quickly. Removing VAT exemption from January is the right thing to do to deliver for every child across our country.”

Annual fees at Immanuel are currently set at £23,859 for the senior school and £13,632 for the preparatory school.

Parents have been told the school has no option other than to pass on the 20 per cent VAT charge.

Numbers at the prep school fell from 681 at the time of an inspection five years ago to 467 this term.