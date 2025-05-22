One in four American Jewish adults in the United States consult astrology, survey says
But the proportion of American Jews who believe in the practice is lower than among the general population, the survey found
Over a quarter of Jewish adults in the United States say they consult astrology or a horoscope at least once or twice a year, according to a new study.
The study by the Pew Research Centre survey, published on Wednesday, surveyed U.S. opinion on astrology, tarot cards and fortune tellers. It found that 18 percent of American Jews believe in astrology compared to 27 percent of the overall population.
Astrology is not a central feature of Jewish practice, though elements similar to it do appear in Jewish mystical tradition and ancient rabbinic sources, including references to the constellations of the Zodiac.
Recently, some Jews have explored links between astrology and Judaism: At the Well, a Jewish wellness group, incorporates the Zodiac into its work. J., the Bay area Jewish newspaper, runs a monthly “Astrolojew” column and has featured Jewish tarot card art. Other Jews have also blended witchcraft and Jewish folklore, taking on the title “Jewitches.”
The Pew survey found that 11 percent of Jews say they consult tarot cards at least once or twice a year, and 4 percent say they consult a fortune teller at least once or twice a year.
The survey found that 8 percent of Jews said that they consult a fortune teller, tarot cards, astrology or a horoscope mostly for helpful insights, while 19 percent reported they consulted them just for fun.
Just 5 percent of Jews reported that they relied on insights from fortune tellers, tarot cards or astrology at least “a little” for major life decisions. Zero percent said they relied “a lot” on those practices.
The survey was conducted from 21 October to 27 October, 2024, and included 9,593 total respondents, including 388 Jews. The margin of error for the overall survey was 1.3 percent, while the margin of error for Jewish respondents was 6.5 percent.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.