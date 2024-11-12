One-sided council-hosted exhibit erases Israel from the map
The Exhibition of Palestinian History & Culture in Peterborough refers to the destruction of Gaza as a result of the IDF without mention of Hamas' assault on 7 October 2023
An exhibition in a council-hosted museum in Cambridgeshire features a map of ‘Palestine’, dated 2022, covering the entire state of Israel.
The Exhibition of Palestinian History & Culture in Peterborough also refers to the destruction of Gaza as a result of IDF bombing without making any mention of the unprecedented Hamas assault from Gaza on Israel on 7 October 2023.
The exhibition, at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, is supported by three pro-Palestinian organisations: Peterborough Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Palestinian Voices and The Hands Up Project.
It had been due to take place in April and May but the council postponed it, saying at the time the decision was to “minimise any increase in community tensions”.
There is no mention of the month-long exhibition on the museum’s website, but outside the building, whose permanent collection celebrates Peterborough’s history, a small sign advertises the free display.
According to the poster, the exhibition outlines the “rich history and culture of life in Palestine, from the Bronze Age to the present day with poetry from the children of Gaza”.
The walls outside the community room in which it is located are covered with pictures and poems drawn and written by children from Gaza; inside are examples of traditional clothing and crafts.
According to the social media pages of the Peterborough Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the exhibition “hopes to offer a deeper understanding of Palestine – not just as a place of conflict, but as a land of beauty, creativity and enduring spirit. Through the voices and achievements of Palestinians, the exhibition aims to share a fuller narrative of who they are and what they have endured.”
However, the “fuller narrative” of the Palestinians is undeniably political and one-sided. A panel at the entrance gives an overview on Gaza’s location, population and the “siege” of the past 17 years.
In a section headlined “What’s happening now?” visitors read: “Since October Gaza has been bombed by Israel and many people’s houses have been destroyed.
“Most families have been forced to leave their homes and are living in tents or sometimes in the open air.”
The text outlines the scarcity of food, water and medical supplies and continues: “Many people have been killed by these bombs. Children cannot go to school. It is a very scary situation and nowhere feels safe.”
The closest the exhibition comes to mentioning the attack by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were murdered and about 250 taken hostage – 97 of whom remain in Gaza – is in an introduction to the children’s artworks.
Also featured is a map of ‘Palestine’, dated 2022. The area in the map covers all of the state of Israel.
Folders with further information are on hand around the museum.
Included in one of these is a section entitled ‘Global Jews for Palestine’; a page about Peterborough Palestine Solidarity Campaign states that it is “incorrect” to say that criticising Zionism amounts to antisemitism.
Jewish News, which visited the exhibition, contacted Peterborough County Council, which runs the museum, and was told that public money had not gone into the display. Nevertheless, a brochure thanks the museum for “its invaluable support in hosting the exhibition”. Other sponsors include the trade union Unite and several local businesses.
A museum spokesperson said: “We aim to be a neutral space which provides our visitors with knowledge about a diverse range of subjects in order to open up conversations.”
Peterborough Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been approached for comment.
