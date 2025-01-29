One small step for NASA, one giant leap for Israeli female astronauts

Israel has reached an agreement with the United States Space Agency to include the first Israeli female astronaut in a future space mission.

The minister of innovation, science and technology, Gila Gamliel, made the announcement at the annual Ramon Conference in Tel Aviv, saying: “We received approval from NASA to send the first Israeli female astronaut into space,” adding that the Israeli Space Agency has begun screening candidates for the position.

The minister did not say when the Israeli woman is scheduled to join NASA activities and in what framework she will fly into space. Gamliel added that her ministry is promoting the development of the space sector, and that the Israeli space market has the potential to reach an annual turnover of 15 million shekels by mid-century.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

President Isaac Herzog sent a recorded greeting in which he said: “We are currently living in an exciting period in space exploration, in which humanity is discovering new ways to utilise space technologies. Not only to explore the stars, but also to promote global health, stability and prosperity on Earth.”