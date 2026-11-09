Operations Coordinator

Full-time, permanent

Location: London/Hybrid

Salary: £28,000-£32,000

Help keep Jewish News advertising, digital publishing and newspaper distribution running smoothly. You will provide support to the Commercial Director, sales team and senior leadership team, working with colleagues, clients and suppliers to get things done accurately and on time.

The role combines regular administrative and digital tasks with occasional operational projects. It will suit someone who enjoys organised, detailed work, is confident learning digital tools and likes taking responsibility for getting things done.

The role

Advertising and client follow-up: Take ownership of artwork chasing on behalf of the sales team, following bookings through to production. Handle routine client follow-up and queries, keep clear records and escalate issues when needed.

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Digital campaigns and publishing: Set up and check email campaigns, website banners and sponsorships; upload advertorials, job listings and digital editions; monitor campaigns and prepare reports.

Social media moderation: Review comments on our social channels and community groups daily, particularly Facebook, removing inappropriate content and blocking users where necessary.

CRM records: Take responsibility for the quality of CRM data, keeping client, contact and booking information accurate, complete and up to date.

Distribution: Prepare weekly distribution sheets, maintain routes and delivery quantities, resolve delivery issues with distributors and identify new outlets. Carry out periodic location visits on an agreed schedule.

Team support and projects: Provide operational and administrative support, maintain sales materials and suggest practical improvements. Take ownership of occasional operational projects, researching options, coordinating suppliers and setting up tools or processes as needed.

What you will bring

Confidence with digital tools, spreadsheets, shared files and email, with the initiative to teach yourself unfamiliar systems, research solutions and troubleshoot problems independently.

A careful, systematic approach: you check dates, links, artwork and settings, keep accurate records and take responsibility for seeing tasks through to completion.

Clear, professional communication by email and phone, including explaining requirements to clients and following up missing information.

The ability to manage recurring deadlines, prioritise work and ask for clarification when something is unclear.

Experience with Mailchimp, WordPress, Canva, CRM systems or advertising platforms is an advantage. We will introduce you to our systems and processes, alongside an expectation that you take responsibility for developing your skills and finding solutions.

Why join us

You will gain practical experience across a media business, with responsibility for work that helps our publications and campaigns reach their audiences. Alongside regular tasks, new projects offer variety and opportunities to develop your skills.

How to apply

Please send your CV and a brief covering note to alon@jewishnews.co.uk

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