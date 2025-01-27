OPINION: 80 years of resilience and hope
As the world marks the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation, survivors continue to inspire with their resilience, testimony, and dedication to a more tolerant future
This week we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.
We have been privileged to hear from wonderful Holocaust survivors for many years, and their commitment to honouring the memory of their families has been clear to see in recent days, around the anniversary itself. Their testimonies, shared with schools, councils, businesses and government combine a unique mixture of remembrance and hope. Despite the horrors that they lived through, the survivors that I have met have a set of values that are uplifting and energising. And despite what they saw, what they experienced, what they felt, their respect for life and their communities is inspiring.
The survivors are eyewitnesses to the past, sharing their most painful memories. But they are also our hope.
This year, His Majesty The King led the country’s remembrance. He hosted a Holocaust survivor, Manfred Goldberg at Buckingham Palace; He learnt about how the legacy of the Holocaust is being passed to the next generation; and he attended the International Commemoration at Auschwitz-Birkenau. While The King was marking the day there, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales spoke at the National Commemoration in the UK. The Royal Family have once again shown their wonderful commitment to education, remembrance and tolerance.
The Prime Minister and his Government have shown equal leadership, spending time with survivors and ensuring the past is never forgotten. I am proud that the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer visited Auschwitz and later hosted Holocaust survivors and their descendants at 10 Downing Street at a special afternoon tea; the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Education spoke at special events for supporters of the Holocaust Educational Trust; the Speaker opened an exhibition in Parliament about the future of Holocaust survivor testimony; and MPs from all parties signed our Book of Commitment, spoke at a debate in Parliament, and supported commemorative events around the county.
I am proud that the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer visited Auschwitz and later hosted Holocaust survivors and their descendants at 10 Downing Street
The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau allowed for survivors to be rightly recognised, appreciated and listened to. Spending time with survivors is a duty in order to understand our past but it is also one of the most uplifting experiences a person can have. To have experienced the unimaginable horrors that they went through but to remain committed to making the world a better, more tolerant place is inspiring.
Elie Wiesel said: For the survivor who chooses to testify, it is clear: his duty is to bear witness for the dead and for the living. He has no right to deprive future generations of a past that belongs to our collective memory. To forget would be not only dangerous but offensive; to forget the dead would be akin to killing them a second time.
The hope of Holocaust survivors is that through education and spending time with young people they can help instill a set of values – tolerance, understanding and respect. At a time when antisemitism is at its highest level, it is imperative we understand where hate and racism can lead in order to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Education and respect are fundamental values of this country. The recognition to remember the Holocaust and commit to educating future generations is something that should give us all hope and which as a society we should be proud of.
Craig Leviton is chair of the Holocaust Educational Trust
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.