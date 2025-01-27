OPINION: 80 years of resilience and hope

This week we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

We have been privileged to hear from wonderful Holocaust survivors for many years, and their commitment to honouring the memory of their families has been clear to see in recent days, around the anniversary itself. Their testimonies, shared with schools, councils, businesses and government combine a unique mixture of remembrance and hope. Despite the horrors that they lived through, the survivors that I have met have a set of values that are uplifting and energising. And despite what they saw, what they experienced, what they felt, their respect for life and their communities is inspiring.

The survivors are eyewitnesses to the past, sharing their most painful memories. But they are also our hope.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

This year, His Majesty The King led the country’s remembrance. He hosted a Holocaust survivor, Manfred Goldberg at Buckingham Palace; He learnt about how the legacy of the Holocaust is being passed to the next generation; and he attended the International Commemoration at Auschwitz-Birkenau. While The King was marking the day there, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales spoke at the National Commemoration in the UK. The Royal Family have once again shown their wonderful commitment to education, remembrance and tolerance.

The Prime Minister and his Government have shown equal leadership, spending time with survivors and ensuring the past is never forgotten. I am proud that the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer visited Auschwitz and later hosted Holocaust survivors and their descendants at 10 Downing Street at a special afternoon tea; the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Education spoke at special events for supporters of the Holocaust Educational Trust; the Speaker opened an exhibition in Parliament about the future of Holocaust survivor testimony; and MPs from all parties signed our Book of Commitment, spoke at a debate in Parliament, and supported commemorative events around the county.

I am proud that the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer visited Auschwitz and later hosted Holocaust survivors and their descendants at 10 Downing Street

The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau allowed for survivors to be rightly recognised, appreciated and listened to. Spending time with survivors is a duty in order to understand our past but it is also one of the most uplifting experiences a person can have. To have experienced the unimaginable horrors that they went through but to remain committed to making the world a better, more tolerant place is inspiring.

Elie Wiesel said: For the survivor who chooses to testify, it is clear: his duty is to bear witness for the dead and for the living. He has no right to deprive future generations of a past that belongs to our collective memory. To forget would be not only dangerous but offensive; to forget the dead would be akin to killing them a second time.

The hope of Holocaust survivors is that through education and spending time with young people they can help instill a set of values – tolerance, understanding and respect. At a time when antisemitism is at its highest level, it is imperative we understand where hate and racism can lead in order to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Education and respect are fundamental values of this country. The recognition to remember the Holocaust and commit to educating future generations is something that should give us all hope and which as a society we should be proud of.

Craig Leviton is chair of the Holocaust Educational Trust