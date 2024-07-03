OPINION: Annus horribilis on campus: a heartfelt tribute to the UJS leadership
Daniel Dangoor thanks a 'truly remarkable team who have been a credit to their peers' during an unprecedented wave of antisemitism across UK universities
It really has been a year like no other on campus. Antisemitic incidents have increased multiple fold, we’ve seen physical attacks, death threats, encampments and many other disturbing antisemitic incidents making Jewish students feel threatened and unwelcome on campus.
The UJS team however, have done an incredible job of supporting Jewish students through this difficult period. They’ve spent more time on the road than any other Sabbatical team before supporting Jewish Societies up and down the country, they’ve met countless vice chancellors, government and shadow government minsters, the Prime Minister, royalty all in the aid of making the case for support for Jewish student.
They’ve trained over 3000 university staff in antisemitism awareness training to ensure that more is done to manage and limit antisemitic incidents. They’ve ensured that Jewish life on campus hasn’t been defined by the wave of antisemitism sweeping across it by delivering on an ambitious programme of events, vigils, Friday night dinner, speaker tours, international trips and more. All this while just being fresh out of university themselves and having to manage the latent anxiety we all feel at the situation.
They have been a truly remarkable team who have been a credit to their peers. They have risen to the challenge faced and become an extremely galvanised and united group. UJS has been extremely lucky to have in Edward Isaacs, a President who could really clearly, articulately and passionately convey the needs of Jewish students.
His leadership this year has been an inspiration and without doubt made a real difference to students’ lives at such a time of need. UJS is where many leaders within our community have cut their teeth. If this team is anything to go by there is a lot to be optimistic about the future leadership of the community.
Our challenge now as a community is to make sure we keep them involved and engaged.
- Daniel Dangoor, Chair of the Board of Trustees, UJS
