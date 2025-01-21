OPINION: Antisemitism persists because it is allowed to

Holocaust Memorial Day is a moment of reflection, a day to pause and confront the darkest chapter of human history. But it is also a call to action—a reminder that the lessons of the past must guide us toward building a better future, as this year’s theme ‘for a better future’ urges.

We cannot afford to merely look back and mourn; we must look forward and act. The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers; it began with words, with hate allowed to spread, with the silence of bystanders who chose to do nothing. As Edmund Burke warned, “All that is necessary for evil to flourish is for good men to do nothing.”

Antisemitism, the world’s oldest hatred, continues to evolve, finding new ways to spread in a world that should know better. It persists not because it is inevitable, but because it is allowed to. It is hatred that does not rest, and despite the promise of “Never Again,” it remains a daily reality for Jews across the world. We, the Jewish people, have stood resilient in the face of it, but the world must hear this message: antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem—it is humanity’s problem. Left unchecked, hatred spreads and infects societies as a whole. Never Again was supposed to mean two things: that such hatred would no longer exist, and that ordinary people would no longer stand idly by. Yet both promises have been broken.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

My great-grandmother, Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, understood this deeply. She witnessed humanity at its worst, but she also dedicated her life to ensuring that the world could be better. My great grandmother survived Auschwitz, where her mother, youngest brother and sister were murdered on arrival. In the horror of that place, she made herself a promise: if she survived, she would tell the world what happened and do everything in her power to make sure it never happened again. And that is exactly what she did.

Her life was not only a testament to resilience but also a mission to educate. She often said, “We all bleed the same colour-red.” For her, this was not just a statement about equality; it was a call to action for people of all races, religions, and backgrounds to see their shared humanity. She believed that appreciating our differences was the foundation of a better world.

Holocaust Memorial Day is not just about remembering the six million Jews who were murdered; it is about recognising the conditions that allowed such atrocities to occur. Antisemitism does not disappear when left unchallenged—it mutates and reappears in new forms, spreading lies, disinformation, and dehumanisation. My great-grandmother was heartbroken to see the way Holocaust imagery is misused today to attack Jews and delegitimise Israel. She always called it what it is: pure jew hatred and a concerted effort to dehumanise Jews. That hatred must be countered with truth, with education, and with unwavering moral clarity.

My great-grandmother believed in the power of individuals to make a difference, no matter how small.

The world must understand that fighting antisemitism is not only about protecting Jews; it is about safeguarding the values of humanity itself. The Holocaust taught us that hatred never stops with its first victims. To fight antisemitism is to fight for a society built on respect, compassion, and justice.

Building a better future requires more than simply remembering the past. It demands that we act on its lessons. As Jews, we do not stand idly by, but the world must join us. We need people of all backgrounds to reject indifference and be upstanders in the face of hatred. My great-grandmother believed in the power of individuals to make a difference, no matter how small. She saw it during the Holocaust, when ordinary people risked their lives to save Jews, or even took smaller acts of personal resistance. She saw it later, in the countless people who listened to her story and resolved to stand against prejudice and Antisemitism.

Her legacy lives on in the work we all do to educate, to speak out, and to challenge hatred wherever it appears. But her story—and the stories of all survivors—must not end with us. We must pass them on, not just as historical accounts but as moral imperatives. As Elie Wiesel said, “To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all.”

This Holocaust Memorial Day, we must remember not only what was lost but also what can be built. We must commit to weaving the lessons of the Holocaust into the fabric of our societies and creating a future worthy of the survivors who shared their stories. We must stand together—Jews and non-Jews alike—and say with one voice: “We will not be bystanders.” The future is ours to shape, and together, we can ensure it is one defined by hope, compassion, and humanity. Never Again must be a promise kept—not just in words but in deeds. On the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, my great-grandmother would have expected nothing less.