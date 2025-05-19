OPINION: As Israel continues to evolve, the role of young philanthropists is even more critical

Philanthropy might sound like something for older generations or people with endless resources, but it’s actually a powerful way for young people to make a real difference – especially when we think long term.

We live in a world where we expect things to happen instantly – the news we watch, the food we eat and the things we buy. We’re used to seeing immediate results. But when it comes to giving back, the truth is, the best kind of philanthropy is like planting a tree: it takes time to grow, but the rewards are lasting and far-reaching.

We have all attended a breakfast briefing or gala dinner for a noble cause and after making a financial commitment the connection is all but lost. There is a different path for the young philanthropists out there.

Philanthropy is an essential part of our Jewish identity. Growing up in Leeds, I was brought up with the importance of Tzedakah, supporting causes both connected to Israel but also close the local Leeds Jewish Community.

I now live in London with my wife, Tara, and two young daughters, Cecily and Daphne. As a family we are committed to a number of causes but the common theme for us is education and academia.

It’s about investing in something bigger than ourselves – something that will positively affect future generations. And today, more than ever, there’s a huge opportunity to get involved and make a lasting impact, not just for today, but for the future. The key is finding something that interests you and allows you to break away from the day-to-day routine to experience something new.

Philanthropy is not just about giving, it can offer networking opportunities, recognition, and the satisfaction of making a difference. By giving a little bit of your time and energy, to something that is close to your heart and aligned with your values, over time, the results will speak for themselves. The key is to make a connection with a worthy cause that is important to you.

For several years, I have been passionately involved with the British Friends of the Hebrew University (BFHU), and last year, I was honoured to join the Hebrew University’s board of governors, becoming one of the youngest members ever.

The Hebrew University is close to my heart, not only because of my time studying there on Mt Scopus, one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring places in the world, but also because the University stands as a symbol of pluralism, inclusivity, progress, research, and academic excellence in Israel – a country that continues to face both remarkable challenges and unparalleled opportunities.

The Hebrew University is much more than just a place of higher education. It is the heart of Israel’s intellectual, cultural, and scientific landscape, where diverse minds come together to shape Israel’s future. Young people from all backgrounds are given the chance to push boundaries, discover innovative solutions, and actively participate in Israel’s development.

As Israel continues to evolve, especially after the tragic events of October 7th, the role of young philanthropists is even more critical. The devastating terrorist attacks left a profound impact, not only on the people of Israel but also across the global Jewish community.

In the aftermath, the need for support – both immediate and long-term – has only intensified. It was young Israelis who stepped up to defend their country, with nearly 300,000 reservists answering the call to arms and it was young people across Israel’s civil society who mobilized to provide aid, spread awareness, and rally support for those in need.

For those of us in the diaspora, the challenge has been different. We are often faced with our own struggles, including rising antisemitism and the feeling of being disconnected from what is truly happening in Israel. There was a feeling of helplessness.

Yet, the events of October 7th showed us that we, too, have a vital role to play. Supporting Israel’s academic institutions, like the Hebrew University, is not just about donations – it’s about investing in the next generation of Israeli thinkers, researchers, and leaders. This is how we contribute to Israel’s resilience.

Now, as the Hebrew University celebrates its 100th anniversary, next month I, along with other leaders from around the world, will be taking a delegation to Israel.

Professionals and young philanthropists are invited to join us on what we will be a transformative trip and hopefully the start of a long-term relationship with the Hebrew U.

This trip isn’t just about giving money; it’s about giving time, energy, and passion toward shaping Israel’s future. It’s about forging meaningful connections with others who are committed to making a difference. It’s about being part of the ‘Impact Nation’ whose energy and drive stems so much from Israel’s universities especially the Hebrew University. And it’s about becoming part of a community that’s actively building a better, stronger Israel for generations to come. This trip can be the start of something special for young philanthropists out there.

I invite you to join me this summer. See Israel through a new lens. Be there. Be part of this exciting, transformative journey that will help shape the future of the Hebrew University, Israel, and the global Jewish community.

This is not just a trip. It’s a call to action. Let’s make history together.