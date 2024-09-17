OPINION: As security minister I can assure you – British Jews are not alone
Government will do all it can and more to fight antisemitism, writes Dan Jarvis
Up and down the UK, communities are immeasurably stronger for having a proud Jewish contingent.
From politics to sport, from the arts to business, from media to medicine, British Jews have made – and continue to make – a phenomenal contribution in these and so many other fields.
There is widespread affection for Jewish culture and comedy and food.
Put simply, Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community.
Yet despite all of that, despite all the heritage and history spanning generation after generation, being Jewish in this country today is still too often difficult. For some, it can even feel dangerous.
Elie Wiesel said that “as we reflect upon the past, we must address ourselves to the present, and the future”.
Those words have felt especially relevant over the last year – a year in which Jews suffered their deadliest day since the Holocaust.
And a year in which the evil of antisemitism has burst out into the open once more.
In opposition, I watched in horror as a torrent of anti-Jewish hatred swept across Britain after the October 7 attacks.
And only weeks after I was appointed Security Minister, the Community Security Trust’s latest incident report was published.
CST recorded nearly 2,000 incidents in the first half of this year – a record number for a January to June period.
Assaults, abusive behaviour and online cases all jumped year-on-year.
Victims threatened, spat at, punched and kicked. Stones, bricks and bottles hurled at people. Jewish property damaged and desecrated. And there will be many more instances that were not reported to CST or the police.
It is not as if we were under any illusions that antisemitism had disappeared.
But the scale and viciousness of the latest surge has been utterly shocking.
And the appalling truth is that many Jews have been left feeling isolated and unsafe in their own country.
That fills me with sadness.
As Security Minister, it fuels my fierce determination to give British Jews the protection and reassurance they want and deserve.
In opposition I worked closely with CST, whose staff and volunteers do such remarkable work protecting Jewish sites and people, and they will remain a critical partner for the Home Office.
The Home Office will continue funding the crucial Jewish Community Protective Security Grant, and I will always ensure our police and security services have the tools and measures they need to keep our country and its citizens safe.
Public order policing has come under the spotlight and, while it is right to acknowledge that this is a complex area, I am clear that anyone who breaks our laws should expect to be caught and punished, whether the offending takes place during a protest or anywhere else.
We cannot effectively tackle hatred without a full picture of what is happening in our communities.
That is why we have committed to reversing the decision of the previous government to downgrade the recording and monitoring of antisemitic and Islamophobic non-crime hate incidents.
We are determined to clean up cyber space, including through the Online Safety Act. Our stance is straightforward: criminality online must result in criminal sanctions offline.
Another key early priority for the Home Office is to restore neighbourhood policing, which has been badly eroded in recent years, by putting thousands of officers and police community support officers back on the streets.
The Home Secretary has ordered a rapid review of the response to extremism – an issue I have been concerned about for some time. Whether it is far-right or Islamist ideologies, we have to get a grip on those who spread hateful narratives and pollute vulnerable minds.
Underpinning all these measures is this government’s steadfast commitment to tackling antisemitism and keeping British Jews safe.
This fight has gone on for too long and caused too much pain. But we will never give up. This government will never give up.
Finally, my message to Jewish News readers, and to Jewish families across the UK, is this: you are not alone. We hear your concerns. And we will do whatever it takes to protect you and your loved ones – now and always.
