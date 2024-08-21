OPINION: Barnet has become a target for antisemites but we will work together to stamp out hate
Barnet Council leader Barry Rawlings writes of the 'troubling' incidents of antisemitism found at some anti-racism protests
The recent antisemitic hate crime data published by the Community Security Trust (CST) is stark evidence of the surging levels of abuse and violence experienced by Britain’s Jewish communities.
As the Leader of Barnet Council, I am deeply concerned and angered by the fact that 40% of all antisemitic crimes recorded in Greater London in the first half of this year occurred in our borough.
The huge spike in reported crimes followed the 7 October attack. Distressingly, openly antisemitic rhetoric seeped into the counter-protest against the far right in North Finchley a fortnight ago.
The vast majority of the counter-protestors did not indulge in that hate, but it was still shocking that antisemitism could be found in what should have been a safe space for our Jewish community, many of whom came to support the counter-demonstration despite their concerns.
I have heard from Jewish residents how troubling it is that they can find antisemitism among those who say they are peaceful protestors who call for tolerance.
The current rise in antisemitism is following an all-too-familiar pattern. There is a long history of antisemitic narratives being peddled at times of national crisis, with racists promoting the lie that Jewish people are intent on overthrowing the natural order of things and so to blame for all of society’s ills.
We are seeing some of that rhetoric now being used to blame Jewish people for the recent chaos on UK streets, and not just by out and proud racists.
Barnet is home to Britain’s largest Jewish communities so sadly that makes us an obvious target for antisemites.
We are also a borough with a strong partnership with local police to combat this.
Tackling antisemitism in Barnet in all its forms requires us, the council, to continue working closely with the CST, Shomrim and our police partners.
We must work together to stamp out hate crime and we must work together to maintain an open dialogue to promote greater community cohesion.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.