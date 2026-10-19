OPINION: Building is easier, success is harder

“Look what I’ve built in two weeks…”

I’m hearing this over and over again, a team of students none of them had any computer programming background have shown me a product that they have built in two weeks. With AI, building something is easier, faster and anyone can.

Building became easier, so also it is going to be easier and faster to become successful, right?

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Totally WRONG. Whatever you have built in two weeks, everyone else can do as well. If it becomes easy to build, and anyone can, there will be way more builders.

3 things that become way harder and therefore becoming successful is harder.

Getting customer/user attention. If there are 100 like you, how you are going to get your customer attention, you are now one out of a 100? Change your mind set, think about your customer or user, not only that they don’t know why you, they don’t even know why and in particular they are being overwhelmed with so many offers that look exactly the same. Raising capital. Maybe you don’t need capital to start building, but you definitely will need it in order to build a complete product and in order to go to the market. When we raised money for the first time at Waze, we had a strong team, very powerful story and value proposition (we help drivers to avoid traffic jams) and a prototype running on a PDA (not sure that you even remember what it is…). You probably built yours by yourself, you don’t have a problem led story and the prototype that you’ve built is competing with 100 others. Your Moat, your defensive wall. Let’s say that you do start, not only what differentiates you from 100 others, but what will keep that differentiation moving forward and how do you prevent the major labs (Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude etc.) from doing that in their next version?So what is it that you need to do in order to increase your likelihood of being successful?