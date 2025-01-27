OPINION: Can humanity truly learn from the past?

What will the world look like in 80 years? Will AI have integrated seamlessly into our daily lives, performing tasks that once required human hands? Will advancements in medicine have eradicated some of the diseases that haunt us today? Will we have discovered sustainable ways to care for our planet and ventured deeper into space?

But perhaps the most pressing question is this: Will humanity have learned from the horrors of the past to live together peacefully? Or will we still be struggling with the same prejudices that have so often led to hate, violence and suffering? To realise the promise of tomorrow, we must invest not only in technological breakthroughs but also in how we treat each other as human beings.

The world was horrified 80 years ago by the sheer scale of Nazi brutality as the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau were opened, revealing the systematic murder of six million Jews and millions of others the Nazis targeted.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Holocaust, a crime of unimaginable devastation, left scars on humanity that we still grapple with today. As we observe Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, it can be tempting to view this atrocity as a distant tragedy, one from which we should move on.

Yet this mindset is dangerously naive; it blinds us to the ongoing presence of the same forces of hate, intolerance and dehumanisation that fuelled the Nazis’ genocidal campaign.

Antisemitism (anti-Jewish racism) has risen hugely across the world, including in the UK. Anti-Muslim hatred has risen too, and prejudice against people because of their disabilities, sexuality or ethnicity is, shamefully, still present in far too many places.

Genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur, and against the Yazidis in Iraq are each a grim reminder of humanity’s capacity for unspeakable cruelty. The lessons of the Holocaust are not merely historical footnotes. They are a call to action. It begins with the choices we make every day, in our own corner of the world. It demands a willingness to stand for what is right, calling out hate and bigotry, and educating ourselves and others about the dangers of intolerance.

This year on Holocaust Memorial Day we are inviting everyone to play a part ‘For a better future’. You may ask yourself: “What can I do? I’m just one person.” The truth is, a better future begins with individual actions, even the seemingly insignificant ones. A better future is built on small acts of courage and kindness. It means speaking out against hate, whether from a friend, a colleague or a stranger. Equally, we must confront our own biases. It is easy to condemn the hate seen in others while ignoring the subtle prejudices we harbour. A better future requires introspection and a willingness to examine our own prejudices, challenge our assumptions, and strive to treat every individual with dignity and respect.

A better future compels us to reflect on these questions: “Am I perpetuating division, or am I promoting understanding? Am I standing up against hate when I see it, or am I remaining silent, hoping someone else will speak up? What do I say when I hear a racist joke or a prejudicial remark?” In the sheer vastness of our world, it is easy to feel insignificant, questioning our ability to make an impact, or think we don’t have time to add our voice. Yet history has many examples of ordinary individuals who made a difference . The foundation for a better future lies in recognising all forms of bigotry and intolerance are not distant but issues that can influence our own thoughts, and actions.

HMD is an annual reminder of the consequences of failing to stand up for justice and human dignity. It challenges us to ask ourselves what kind of world we want to live in and what we are willing to do to make it a reality. A better future is not an abstract ideal; it is a tangible goal that requires the active participation of each of us.

Of course, there will be setbacks. There will be times when it feels like our efforts are in vain. But we must persevere. The fight for a better world is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires constant vigilance and unwavering commitment. Let us commit to being the change we wish to see.

A better future begins with me, with you, with all of us.