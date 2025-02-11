OPINION: Confronting the rising tide of hate through dialogue and solidarity

The rise of hate in society, particularly in recent years, has become a defining challenge of our time. Across the United Kingdom and beyond, we have witnessed an alarming increase in acts of discrimination, violence, and division.

This surge in hate is deeply intertwined with a growing sense of societal polarisation, in which communities, once bound by commonalities, are now drawn further apart. This phenomenon is exacerbated by the failure to engage in meaningful dialogue – an absence of conversation that amplifies differences rather than fostering understanding.

The far-right and other extremists, who seek to fracture the fabric of society, exploit this very divide. By fuelling animosity between communities – particularly between Muslims and Jews – they thrive on the disintegration of trust and mutual respect. They seek to manipulate our differences, portraying them as irreconcilable and dangerous.

Yet, these forces of division are not inevitable, nor are they beyond our capacity to address. Dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding offer the key to restoring the bonds that unite us, and the Muslim-Jewish Accords – signed by 12 Muslim and Jewish leaders and presented to King – represent a concrete step in this direction.

Our communities, though distinct in many ways, share a profound spiritual heritage rooted in the belief in one God, the sanctity of life, and a commitment to justice. These foundational values, found in both the Torah and the Qur’ān, provide a framework for cooperation and peace. We affirm that our differences should not be a source of division but rather a source of richness. It is only through genuine, respectful dialogue that we can break down the barriers that divide us, allowing us to move forward in solidarity.

The increasing polarisation within society occurs when communities retreat into silos, avoiding engagement with those whose views, practices, or beliefs differ from their own. The result is a vicious cycle where misunderstanding breeds fear, and fear breeds hatred.

As faith leaders, we believe that the antidote to this rising tide of hate lies in returning to the fundamental principle of dialogue. Dialogue does not merely mean talking; it requires active listening, empathy, and a willingness to engage with the other in good faith. The Accords lay the groundwork for such engagement. This framework, rooted in our shared values of peace, justice, and compassion, calls on both our communities to work together to combat the forces of division.

At its core, this initiative seeks to address the societal inequities that feed polarisation: economic hardship, social isolation, and the marginalisation of minority voices. Through collaborative projects and joint educational efforts, we aim to challenge misconceptions about our faiths, fostering greater understanding and respect. The Accords also call for the creation of safe spaces for interfaith dialogue, where the richness of our respective traditions can be explored without fear of ridicule or hostility.

Yet, we cannot ignore the very real fear that many within our communities are experiencing today. Vulnerable members of both the Muslim and Jewish communities live in a climate of fear, uncertain of their safety and their future in the societies they call home.

For some, the question of whether it is safer to remain or to leave has become one that is discussed behind closed doors in Jewish and Muslim homes across the UK. The idea of migration – whether out of fear of escalating violence or the sense that they are no longer welcome – is a painful reality that we must confront. These conversations are symptomatic of the deeper sense of alienation and insecurity that has taken root, not only in our communities but across the broader social fabric.

The silence we fail to break only deepens this sense of disillusionment, making it all the more critical that we act to end the cycle of stagnation.

The Muslim-Jewish Accords are not a panacea, but they represent a crucial first step towards healing the deep wounds of division that have plagued our societies.

By acknowledging the shared values that unite us, and by confronting the challenges posed by the forces of extremism, we can begin to rebuild a society grounded in mutual respect, dignity, and justice.