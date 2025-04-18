OPINION: Deluded deputies claim British Jews blame Israel – that is an unforgivable lie
They have traduced and wilfully misrepresented our community. They do not deserve a place on the Board of Deputies
Let me begin by recalling that, as a young reporter, I covered a session of the Board of Deputies of British Jews. There I witnessed its then president, Lord Janner shouting loudly and possibly banging his shoe, Kruschev-style to get errant deputies to fall in line over some issue galvanising the community at the time.
I mention this because it highlights how, in the intervening 50 or so years, the Board and its leadership has changed. In most ways, for the better. Realistically, it had no choice but to change. Politicians of Janner’s ilk have died out and a generation sensitised to every micro-aggression would not tolerate a president screaming and banging his shoe.
But having read in Jewish News the opinion piece from the admirable and conciliatory current Board president, Phil Rosenberg, I have to say that in the current firestorm raging over the renegade deputies and their letter in the FT that has been greedily seized on to allege anti-Israel sentiment among mainstream UK Jews, we require some of the pugnacity and mettle that Janner displayed all those years ago.
It is required now because the Anglo-Jewish community faces perhaps its greatest threat since the Nazis were poised to invade. We’ve seen a terrifying surge in anti-Jewish racism; we face a tsunami of misinformation and disinformation on Israel – assisted by a biased, perhaps actively complicit, media; Israel-haters march on our streets unimpeded; Jew-haters march alongside them in the guise of “anti-Zionists”; august institutions take names of Jewish donors off their walls.
What we face now is a very different threat but it may ultimately end in a similar way if we don’t stop it. And Anglo-Jewry’s supposed bulwark is the Board of Deputies.
In his piece, Mr Rosenberg reminded us that the Board is “a democratic organisation” and “a broad tent.” Its 300 representatives, he noted, come “from all denominations of Judaism” and span “a wide range of political opinion.”
I understand that. But he then says that deputies “regularly speak out in public… and often take positions at odds with the policy of the Board itself.”
Irrespective of democracy and broad tents, they should be removed. And very publicly, to make a statement that these deputies do not speak for British Jews
Perhaps he could clarify. If they speak out as Joe Shmo from A N Other Organisation, that is completely fine. But if they speak out in public as if they represent the Board while taking a position that is explicitly opposed to the official policy of the Board and if they then contact a newspaper and purport to represent the Board, then that is not at all fine.
Mr Rosenberg then says he is “simply unable to agree with the viewpoint aired in the FT letter” which as we know lays blame on the Israeli Government rather than on the terrorists trying to erase the Jewish state.
He then says he is “confident that the vast majority of deputies and the Jewish community as a whole” agree with him. And he’s right, but Mr Rosenberg cannot unring this bell.
These deluded deputies, who have been indoctrinated in a fictitious Palestinian narrative, have made it seem that “British Jews” blame Israel when British Jews do not blame Israel. They may harbour some misgivings, but they lay the blame where the blame should be laid: on Hamas and its funders and backers.
If an employee wrote a letter to a newspaper claiming to be representing their employer/organisation and made assertions that they did not have the authority or mandate to express, that would be fraudulent. They would probably be sacked.
The 36 deputies who signed this letter did not have the authority or mandate to express views diametrically opposed to those of mainstream UK Jews. They have traduced and wilfully misrepresented our community. They have made Anglo-Jewry appear to betray Israel. They have made Jews complicit in Jew-hate. They do not deserve a place on the board.
Irrespective of democracy and broad tents, they should be removed. And very publicly, to make a statement that these deputies do not speak for British Jews – a statement that the BBC and the rest of the media who loved this story of Jew-on-Jew discord will be forced to report.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.