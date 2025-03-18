OPINION: Domestic abuse is not a private issue – it’s a communal one

There was a time when people avoided talking about domestic abuse. It was easier to think of it as something private that took place between a husband and wife behind closed doors.

But the fact is, we cannot ignore domestic abuse and dismiss it as a private matter. It affects us all. It does not just affect the woman experiencing it. Its impact ripples out in waves – to children, siblings, grandparents, friends, and the wider community.

As the sole UK Jewish organisation dedicated to supporting women and girls affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence, Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) knows that at least 1 in 4 Jewish women are directly affected by it – in line with national statistics.

The ripple effect means that very few of us remain untouched, even if we don’t think we are. Maybe it’s a grandmother prevented from seeing her daughter and grandchildren on Friday night. It might be a child going to school, worried about what might be happening to their mum back at home. It could be a rabbi or chesed volunteer concerned about some behaviour they witnessed over kiddush. It could be a colleague who notices a change in the person sitting opposite them. Abuse is a communal wound.

But it can be hard to spot. It’s not always about bruises and black eyes. It can be control and isolation. It can be emotional, spiritual, psychological, or financial abuse. It’s the victim’s slow erosion of confidence and freedom. And it’s too often overlooked or misunderstood – even by those who want to help.

That’s why JWA doesn’t just offer support to the victims – we also recognise the importance of education and prevention programmes, and in training professionals to recognise abuse and respond sensitively.

We work with NHS staff, police officers, community leaders and rabbonim to create a community that doesn’t tolerate abuse. Over the past year, there has been a 78% increase in the number of professionals we’ve trained – from 1,144 to 2,044.

That’s 2,044 people now better equipped to recognise how abuse can manifest and the barriers to reporting it in our community. 2,044 more chances for a Jewish woman to be understood and helped. We know the challenges are complex. Within our community, faith and family can add extra layers of difficulty when seeking help. That’s why our training is bespoke. We address cultural sensitivities and religious contexts. We tackle misconceptions. Because, I repeat, abuse is not a private issue – it’s a communal one. And it demands a communal response.

At JWA, we see the ripple effect of abuse every day. But we also see how it can change. When a woman walks through our doors, she finds the strength to rebuild the life she had before the trauma. Upon receiving JWA training, professionals now recognise the unique signs of abuse. We’ve heard conversations that shift mindsets.

But there is still work to do. We all have a role to play; to listen to and stand with survivors.

That’s why we are encouraging people to become a JWA Champion ahead of our charity’s crowdfunding campaign on the 30-31st March – supporting women and children facing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Because while abuse starts in silence, it ends with action – from the community and from you.

For support, please contact: Jewish Women’s Aid Helpline: 0808 801 0500, or email: advice@jwa.org.uk