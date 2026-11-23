With Black Friday bargains tempting us and Chanukah gift lists growing, there’s plenty to keep shoppers busy – and plenty of opportunity for fraudsters. But the scams don’t always arrive disguised as a tempting offer. Sometimes, they appear to come from someone you know.

What can begin with a simple text from who you think is your mum, asking you innocently what time you’ll be over for Shabbat, can rapidly turn into an ask for money as she’s mysteriously stuck somewhere, and her bank card doesn’t work. Scams like this are pernicious, scary, and downright criminal, and generative AI is making them more convincing by the day.

The good news is that since October 2024, banks must reimburse you up to £85,000 if you were the victim of an ‘Authorised Push Payment fraud’, and the very smallest businesses and charities are covered too. Happy days. But if your business is any bigger than that, the reimbursement rules won’t help you. Fraud against these businesses is much less understood, and it is not just an IT problem.

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Fraud costs businesses in England and Wales £5.2bn a year, according to the Home Office. That’s enough to cover the entire Premier League wage bill for the 2024/25 season and still leave about £800m to spare (easily enough for Spurs to buy a striker and still underperform). Oh, and the criminals stealing it are unlikely to be paying tax, so that’s a double hit to the national coffers.

Organised crime groups who perpetrate this fraud at scale are often linked to a host of other illegal activity with negative externalities, such as violent crime, narcotics, and human trafficking. If you think your business is immune or not a target, then think again. According to the Home Office’s Economic Crime Survey, one in four UK businesses with more than one employee experienced fraud in the previous year.

So, with public resources stretched, and as we enter the year-end period when finance teams are rushing through payment runs, what can we do about it?

If you are in a leadership position or on the board of a medium-to-large UK company, fraud is your responsibility.

You might think that because you’ve bought cyber insurance, your risk manager has it covered, and because your IT department bought that fancy antivirus software, you’re fine. Wrong. Gallagher’s 2026 global survey found that 81% of businesses thought they had relevant coverage in this area, but among insured firms that suffered losses, insurance covered only 50% of losses and costs on average. Fraud cover also often has small sub-limits. One QBE SME product sheet caps social engineering cover at 10% of the cyber limit or £100,000, whichever is lower. Put simply, if you have £1m of cyber cover but get hit for a £500k fraud, your insurance will only pick up £100k of it. Not ideal.

We are still piecing together exactly what happened in the M&S cyber-attack of April 2025, but no exotic hacking was needed. It’s likely that criminals impersonated M&S staff to fool IT help desks, which were reportedly run by third-party consultants. It took a convincing voice on the phone, and 18 months on, AI voice cloning makes that even easier.

Here’s what you can do in a medium-to-large business. Firstly, buy cyber insurance, but read what is actually included and make sure you are happy with the cover for fraud losses.

Secondly, cyber security software is only as good as the weakest link in your organisation. Train your people to read invoices carefully and, before paying, to verify any change of bank details by phone, using a number you already hold.

Thirdly, a note on card payments. If staff use corporate cards for company purchases, be extra careful which websites they buy from. If an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. Be especially wary of heavily discounted items on little-known websites promising very quick delivery. Fake online shop scams more than doubled in the first half of 2026, according to cyber security firm Gen, and goods from these sites may never arrive. Your card issuer may eventually refund you under Visa and Mastercard chargeback rules, but it can be a slow process, and you will still be without your goods just when you need them most.

If you sell online, invest in real-time tools that spot suspicious behaviour, but get the balance right. Fraud prevention and sales are two sides of the same coin: put up too many barriers and you will turn away genuine shoppers along with the fraudsters.

Fraud is everyone’s problem, and its prevention can’t be fully outsourced.

Conrad Lennard is the founder of Bubbling Spring, a London-based fraud and financial crime consultancy.