OPINION: I’ll never forget meeting Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich
Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson reflects on an inspirational meeting with the survivor and constituent of his, as he praises 'vital' Holocaust education funding
One of the privileges of being a Member of Parliament is meeting remarkable individuals from all walks of life. Amongst the hundreds I have already met, there is one person who stands out as someone I’ll never forget.
Standing in a crowded room at Labour Party Conference, I remember vividly the profound stillness as Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE was speaking; you could have heard a pin drop. On her 94th birthday, Mala – a constituent of mine in Chipping Barnet, which is a source of immense pride – recounted her powerful testimony.
She spoke of the brutal conditions in the Piotrków ghetto, of the day her mother and younger sister were murdered by the Nazis and of her experiences in several concentration camps, including Bergen-Belsen where she was liberated. As I listened, one thought stayed with me: we cannot allow these vital testimonies, these first-hand accounts of humanity’s darkest chapter, to fade as this horrific period slips beyond living memory.
This is why I was so heartened to hear the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, tell an audience at the Holocaust Educational Trust Appeal Dinner in September of his national ambition for every student in the country to have the opportunity to hear a recorded survivor testimony.
In his speech, he highlighted the Holocaust Educational Trust’s groundbreaking initiative Testimony 360: People and Places of the Holocaust. This is a digital programme designed to ensure school children will always have the opportunity not just to hear from Holocaust survivors but also to interact with their powerful testimonies and, using virtual reality, explore the sites associated with their stories.
And this week, the Government stepped up to meet this ambition. Amid the challenges of a Budget where difficult decisions needed to be made, I was delighted that the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, committed £2 million to support the incredible work being done in this field.
This announcement was warmly welcomed by the Holocaust Educational Trust, with its Chief Executive Karen Pollock CBE saying the following: “This is fantastic news. We are hugely grateful to the Chancellor for recognising the crucial juncture we face as Holocaust survivors become fewer and frailer, and for emphasising the importance of ensuring their testimony is preserved and accessible for generations to come”.
With antisemitism sadly persisting at levels not seen for many years, this funding could not be more important. Young people today must be made aware of the ever-present dangers of antisemitism and hear from people like Mala about where it can lead if not challenged and defeated.
I know nothing will ever replace hearing directly from a Holocaust survivor, but I am reassured that, thanks to the incredible work of organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust and many others in this field, millions more—including those not yet born—will hear the harrowing testimony of a Holocaust survivor.
With the support from the Government announced this week, we can create a new generation committed to carrying on the legacy of survivors and to fighting antisemitism and hatred.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.