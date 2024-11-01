OPINION: I’ll never forget meeting Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich

One of the privileges of being a Member of Parliament is meeting remarkable individuals from all walks of life. Amongst the hundreds I have already met, there is one person who stands out as someone I’ll never forget.

Standing in a crowded room at Labour Party Conference, I remember vividly the profound stillness as Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE was speaking; you could have heard a pin drop. On her 94th birthday, Mala – a constituent of mine in Chipping Barnet, which is a source of immense pride – recounted her powerful testimony.

She spoke of the brutal conditions in the Piotrków ghetto, of the day her mother and younger sister were murdered by the Nazis and of her experiences in several concentration camps, including Bergen-Belsen where she was liberated. As I listened, one thought stayed with me: we cannot allow these vital testimonies, these first-hand accounts of humanity’s darkest chapter, to fade as this horrific period slips beyond living memory.

This is why I was so heartened to hear the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, tell an audience at the Holocaust Educational Trust Appeal Dinner in September of his national ambition for every student in the country to have the opportunity to hear a recorded survivor testimony.

In his speech, he highlighted the Holocaust Educational Trust’s groundbreaking initiative Testimony 360: People and Places of the Holocaust. This is a digital programme designed to ensure school children will always have the opportunity not just to hear from Holocaust survivors but also to interact with their powerful testimonies and, using virtual reality, explore the sites associated with their stories.

And this week, the Government stepped up to meet this ambition. Amid the challenges of a Budget where difficult decisions needed to be made, I was delighted that the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, committed £2 million to support the incredible work being done in this field.

This announcement was warmly welcomed by the Holocaust Educational Trust, with its Chief Executive Karen Pollock CBE saying the following: “This is fantastic news. We are hugely grateful to the Chancellor for recognising the crucial juncture we face as Holocaust survivors become fewer and frailer, and for emphasising the importance of ensuring their testimony is preserved and accessible for generations to come”.

With antisemitism sadly persisting at levels not seen for many years, this funding could not be more important. Young people today must be made aware of the ever-present dangers of antisemitism and hear from people like Mala about where it can lead if not challenged and defeated.

I know nothing will ever replace hearing directly from a Holocaust survivor, but I am reassured that, thanks to the incredible work of organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust and many others in this field, millions more—including those not yet born—will hear the harrowing testimony of a Holocaust survivor.

With the support from the Government announced this week, we can create a new generation committed to carrying on the legacy of survivors and to fighting antisemitism and hatred.