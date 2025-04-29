OPINION: I’m a non-Jewish soldier and I stand full square with Israel
Colonel Michael Scott insists the IDF being the most ethical and lawful military force in world history—operating under scrutiny in a diabolically complex environment
As a non-Jewish career Australian Army officer, I never imagined that my service to country would one day lead me to the frontlines of an entirely different battle -a fight against the world’s oldest hatred. But the atrocities of October 7, 2023, and the chants of “Gas the Jews” outside the Sydney Opera House two days later compelled me to act.
It was morning in Israel -just after dawn – when Hamas launched its barbaric assault. At the same moment, it was Saturday evening in Australia. My 18-year-old daughter was at a music festival in Sydney, dancing in celebration of life. I had resided in Israel for more than two years. Close friends were personally involved. One dear friend still has a loved one held hostage in Gaza. It could have been my daughter. I could not be a bystander.
Planning began on what is now The 2023 Foundation, a nascent global charity dedicated to combatting antisemitism. Inspired by the Fulbright model of cultural exchange, our approach is rooted in first-hand experience. We identify, invite, and immerse non-Jewish influencers in Israeli society. We aim to build enduring cross-cultural understanding. But unlike Fulbright, we focus specifically on building connection to Israel for non-Jews in the silent majority who rarely engage with the issue.
Our immersive experiences in Israel provide a powerful hook – but the deeper purpose is to build empathy, understanding, and connection as the gateway to something much greater: our alumni programme. This long-term initiative is designed to cultivate a growing network of non-Jewish advocates who stand up for Jewish people and the values we share. Not because I want them to, but because they feel compelled to – after seeing Israel in all its perfect imperfections and realising they themselves have been victims of Orwellian levels of gaslighting and projection.
I have committed educators, psychologists and other professionals who are currently refining the alumni programme concept, which we will test and enhance through planned pilot visits.
Our vision is ambitious but achievable: 70 influencers in the first year, 750 within five years, and ultimately 8,000 annually – on par with the scale and impact of Fulbright.
We begin in Australia and will expand to other Western democracies with large Jewish diasporas. I am currently based in New York, completing my Master of Business Administration at NYU’s Stern School of Business, while socialising this vision with prospective collaborators. Conversations are also underway in the UK, New Zealand, Germany, and South Korea.
In my judgment, there is no more effective antidote to antisemitism than involving non-Jews in the lived reality of Israel. Importantly, most of our programme funding will be spent in Israel – supporting communities and rebuilding an economy wounded by an existential war and appealing to donors.
In September 2025, I returned to Israel as part of a senior international delegation. I entered Gaza alongside the IDF. What I witnessed reaffirmed everything I knew. The IDF is the most educated, ethical, and lawful military force in world history -operating under scrutiny in a diabolically complex environment. They face not only terrorists with rifles, but terrorists with press and “health ministry” passes -armed with cameras instead of guns, but every bit as committed to the cause of destruction.
To Jewish readers: be proud of your sons and daughters. I’ve served in war. I am confident these young Israelis will reintegrate into society as extraordinary citizens, husbands, wives, fathers and daughters. They fight with love in their hearts, not hate. They understand the stakes. Their generation – the Iron Swords Generation – may one day be remembered as Israel’s finest.
It is my assessment that things will get worse before they improve. But improve they will – on the shoulders of those, like me, who choose to stand up and share the burden. Together, we will build a legacy our grandchildren will one day inherit.
Together, we will prevail.
- Colonel Michael Scott is founder and chief executive of The 2023 Foundation.
