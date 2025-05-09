OPINION: Jews and Muslims are formidable when they work together

For centuries, the Jewish community in the United Kingdom has enjoyed religious freedom – the freedom to worship, to observe our laws, and crucially, to prepare and consume kosher food.

In more recent decades, Muslim communities have made the UK their home and seek the same rights – including the right to prepare and eat halal food. These shared interests mean that any attack on Muslim religious practice is, in effect, often an attack on Jewish practice as well – and vice versa.

Both our communities take such matters extremely seriously. For example, when kosher or halal slaughter is challenged, we recognise the implications for both traditions. Just last week, Reform MP Rupert Lowe tweeted: “Halal slaughter should be banned in Britain.” Whether intentional or not, such statements also threaten kosher slaughter. This was made clear when far-right activist Jayda Fransen responded to Lowe’s tweet by asking: “What about kosher?”

Because of differing views – most notably around events in the Middle East – there’s a widespread perception that Jewish and Muslim communities cannot, or should not, work together. But we have far more in common than divides us. It would be a mistake not to collaborate on issues of shared concern.

That spirit of cooperation was recently formalised in the Drumlanrig Accords, a landmark agreement signed by senior Muslim and Jewish leaders. The accords establish a structured framework for sustained Muslim–Jewish collaboration, deepening mutual understanding and promoting shared responsibility.

The Board of Deputies has been pushing for cooperation and collaboration through the Optimistic Alliance, launched last year to bring our communities’ leaders together in common cause.

When we act together, we are formidable.

We have already seen the strength of united action. A decade ago, when the right to religious slaughter was under threat, the Muslim Jewish Forum of Greater Manchester – which celebrated its 20th anniversary last week – mobilised over 100,000 signatures in its successful campaign to protect that right.

During the pandemic, emergency plans were proposed that would have forced cremation of the deceased if casualty numbers rose – a measure that would have contravened sacred burial practices in both our faiths. Joint Muslim–Jewish opposition in Parliament led to a government amendment that upheld religious freedom.

More recently, a joint Muslim–Jewish delegation met with Health Minister – and former Board of Deputies CEO – Baroness Gillian Merron to discuss how the new medical examiners’ scheme could best support the timely burial of loved ones, in keeping with both communities’ religious obligations.

We also face periodic challenges to the practice of male circumcision – often wrongly equated with female genital mutilation. We have stood shoulder to shoulder to defend this right in the UK and abroad, and must continue to do so to ensure safe, religiously mandated circumcision remains available.

Jews and Muslims share much in common – religiously, culturally, and socially. We also have much to learn from one another, and can only benefit from deeper engagement at every level. Protecting our freedoms requires us to come together in solidarity whenever either community is under threat.

We are stronger together. And we are committed to unity, cooperation and the continued defence of our religious rights.