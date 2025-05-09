OPINION: Jews and Muslims are formidable when they work together
Whether on circumcision, burial rights or religious slaughter, Imam Syed Razawi and Phil Rosenberg argue that working together on issues of mutual concern has repeatedly shown to be effective
For centuries, the Jewish community in the United Kingdom has enjoyed religious freedom – the freedom to worship, to observe our laws, and crucially, to prepare and consume kosher food.
In more recent decades, Muslim communities have made the UK their home and seek the same rights – including the right to prepare and eat halal food. These shared interests mean that any attack on Muslim religious practice is, in effect, often an attack on Jewish practice as well – and vice versa.
Both our communities take such matters extremely seriously. For example, when kosher or halal slaughter is challenged, we recognise the implications for both traditions. Just last week, Reform MP Rupert Lowe tweeted: “Halal slaughter should be banned in Britain.” Whether intentional or not, such statements also threaten kosher slaughter. This was made clear when far-right activist Jayda Fransen responded to Lowe’s tweet by asking: “What about kosher?”
Because of differing views – most notably around events in the Middle East – there’s a widespread perception that Jewish and Muslim communities cannot, or should not, work together. But we have far more in common than divides us. It would be a mistake not to collaborate on issues of shared concern.
That spirit of cooperation was recently formalised in the Drumlanrig Accords, a landmark agreement signed by senior Muslim and Jewish leaders. The accords establish a structured framework for sustained Muslim–Jewish collaboration, deepening mutual understanding and promoting shared responsibility.
The Board of Deputies has been pushing for cooperation and collaboration through the Optimistic Alliance, launched last year to bring our communities’ leaders together in common cause.
When we act together, we are formidable.
We have already seen the strength of united action. A decade ago, when the right to religious slaughter was under threat, the Muslim Jewish Forum of Greater Manchester – which celebrated its 20th anniversary last week – mobilised over 100,000 signatures in its successful campaign to protect that right.
During the pandemic, emergency plans were proposed that would have forced cremation of the deceased if casualty numbers rose – a measure that would have contravened sacred burial practices in both our faiths. Joint Muslim–Jewish opposition in Parliament led to a government amendment that upheld religious freedom.
More recently, a joint Muslim–Jewish delegation met with Health Minister – and former Board of Deputies CEO – Baroness Gillian Merron to discuss how the new medical examiners’ scheme could best support the timely burial of loved ones, in keeping with both communities’ religious obligations.
We also face periodic challenges to the practice of male circumcision – often wrongly equated with female genital mutilation. We have stood shoulder to shoulder to defend this right in the UK and abroad, and must continue to do so to ensure safe, religiously mandated circumcision remains available.
Jews and Muslims share much in common – religiously, culturally, and socially. We also have much to learn from one another, and can only benefit from deeper engagement at every level. Protecting our freedoms requires us to come together in solidarity whenever either community is under threat.
We are stronger together. And we are committed to unity, cooperation and the continued defence of our religious rights.
- Phil Rosenberg is President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews and Imam Dr Sayed Razawi is Chief Imam (Scotland) and Director General, Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.