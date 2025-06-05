OPINION: Jordan’s ban on Muslim Brotherhood signals a shift to Gulf-style pragmatism
In the his first of a monthly column for Jewish News, Loay Alshareef argues that Amman’s crackdown is more than symbolic
In a region where symbols often speak louder than words, Jordan’s recent move to ban the Muslim Brotherhood might be more than just a legal decision—it could be a message to the region and the world at a consequential moment in Middle Eastern politics.
For years, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has walked a tightrope. With limited resources, a diverse population, and a long-standing peace treaty with Israel, Amman has played the role of a regional stabiliser. Yet within its borders, the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood—a political Islamist movement with deep ideological roots—has been both tolerated and regulated. That balance now appears to have tipped.
Why Now?
The timing of this decision is crucial. The Middle East is not what it was a decade ago. In the wake of the Abraham Accords, a new bloc of pragmatic states is emerging—nations like the UAE, Bahrain, and increasingly Saudi Arabia—that prioritise stability, economic modernisation, and regional cooperation over ideological entanglements. By banning the Muslim Brotherhood, Jordan seems to be signalling its alignment with this evolving reality.
Let’s be clear: this is not merely a domestic policy decision. It’s a recalibration of Jordan’s identity in the regional order. The Brotherhood, often viewed by Gulf monarchies and Egypt as a threat to political stability, has long been under pressure. In Egypt, they were outlawed after the fall of Morsi. In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, they are seen as a dangerous ideological export. By taking this step, Jordan may be seeking deeper strategic integration with these countries—politically, economically, and perhaps even in matters of security.
A Historical Context:
Historically, the Brotherhood has had a unique space in Jordanian politics. Unlike its more militant branches in other countries, Jordan’s Brotherhood has generally
operated through legal political mechanisms, particularly via its political arm, the Islamic Action Front. For decades, it participated in elections, built social services, and maintained influence, especially among Palestinian-Jordanians, who saw the movement as a voice for identity and resistance.
But times change. Jordan is no longer willing—or perhaps able—to host an organisation whose ideology runs counter to the tide of moderation that is now sweeping across much of the Arab world. The recent decision comes amid economic pressures, generational shifts, and a growing youth demographic that is more interested in TikTok, trade, and tech startups than ideological slogans.
What Are the Consequences?
There are risks. Banning the Brotherhood may push its supporters underground, fuelling radicalisation rather than containing it. The Brotherhood, for all its flaws, has long been a controlled outlet for dissent. Removing it from the legal political arena could backfire.
However, Jordan’s leadership may be betting that the movement has lost its moral appeal. Unlike during the Arab Spring, when the Brotherhood rode a wave of populist enthusiasm, today it feels outdated—more like a relic of the 15th century than a solution for the 21st. The youth are not chanting Brotherhood slogans; they’re chasing opportunity.
My Perspective
As someone who often speaks and writes about peacebuilding and ideological extremism in the Middle East, I see Jordan’s move as part of a larger cultural and political shift. The Muslim world is undergoing an intellectual recalibration. There’s a rising appetite for pragmatism, tolerance, and regional cooperation. The Brotherhood, once a symbol of political awakening, is now increasingly seen as an obstacle to progress.
Jordan’s decision will be debated. Some will see it as a crackdown on political freedom. Others will call it overdue. What matters most is what comes next. Will Jordan invest in political alternatives that reflect the aspirations of its people? Will it provide space for moderate, reformist voices to emerge? If so, this decision could mark not just an end but a new beginning.
And in a region where new beginnings are rare, that might be a new beginning for Jordan.
