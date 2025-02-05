OPINION: Keeping Holocaust memories alive, even as we face the loss of its survivors
The only Jewish Lord-Lieutenant in England reflects on a powerful initiative between St. Albans Cathedral, the Wiener Holocaust Library, Holocaust Educational Trust and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust
27th January 1945: who was to know how significant that date would become in the diary of almost all Jews and so many others around the world. Yet here we are 80 years later and the date is perhaps more impactful today than at any time in the past.
With so few survivors still alive and able to tell their harrowing stories why would the man I serve, His Majesty King Charles, along with many other royal and political leaders, feel it necessary to travel to Poland to attend the ceremony at the entrance of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, this being the first time a reigning British monarch has visited this terrible site.
For those of us who have visited Auschwitz, there is no way to describe the feeling of sadness, of tragedy and death that hits you as soon as you walk under the infamous sign “Arbeit Macht Frei”, that ironic and cruel sign that fooled so many poor prisoners walking to their end.
My own family suffered, not at Auschwitz but further east in Poland, in the ghetto town of Izbeca and the death camp of Belzec and my paternal grandparents who were murdered in the gas chambers of Sobibor in June 1942.
In April I will be travelling to Germany to commemorate the liberation by British troops of Bergen-Belsen, the site of some 50,000 deaths including Anne Frank, as well as many who arrived from other camps at end of horrific death marches.
As the only Jewish Lord-Lieutenant ever in England (except Lord Rothschild in the 1880’s), I have had the honour and privilege to present many of the survivors living in Hertfordshire with the British Empire Medals (BEM) or MBE.
They are all so brave telling their stories after so many years. Like others, I feel it is vitally important to ensure that these terrible and painful memories are kept alive, especially when sadly soon there will be no more survivors to tell their stories first hand.
For that reason last year I arranged for an education programme for about 400 local school pupils in 4 half day sessions over 2 days in the magnificent St Albans Cathedral. The workshops on the background to the Holocaust are led by the leading Holocaust education organisations: HET, HMDT and The Weiner Library, which are followed by a talk and Q&A with a survivor of the Holocaust as well as survivors from other more recent genocides. I also tell my own family’s story and the students end up with a session to reflect on their day and this has now become an annual event.
I am indebted to the three organisations but more so to my good friends at the Cathedral for hosting this event during the week of Holocaust Memorial Day again this year. Whilst I cannot stress the importance of educating young people in this way, to do so in the surroundings of a 900 year old cathedral, one of the largest and most magnificent in the country, gives the whole programme more significance.
These young people and others will be able to carry the stories forward for generations to come and keep the memories of the 6 million alive.
- Robert Voss, Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.