OPINION – DAVID LAMMY: Mandy Damari is an inspiration – one of the strongest people I’ve met

As a father, I would do anything to keep my children safe.

Today marks 429 days since Emily and hundreds of others were ripped from their homes by Hamas. 429 days of agony for them and their families. 429 days of conflict in which so many innocents have died – Israelis and Palestinians alike.

Emily is the only British citizen still held hostage in Gaza. I have met her mother, Mandy. Her courage is an inspiration to me, one of the strongest people I have ever met.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Despite the pain she has been feeling every one of these past 429 days, she is fighting every day to bring Emily home. And I am fighting with her.

That’s why the Prime Minister and I are using every possible opportunity to push for Emily’s safe return – alongside others with links to the UK like Oded Lifschitz, Avinatan Or and Eli Sharabi, and all the other hostages.

Last week, we met His Highness the Emir of Qatar in London. We made clear what an absolute priority Emily and the hostages are for us. We pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza, to secure the hostages’ release, protect civilians and deliver a surge of aid.

Last week, I also met my Turkish counterpart at NATO. Once again, the hostages were at the top of my agenda. None of our partners who speak to Hamas can be left with any doubt how mission critical the hostages are to us.

It’s also vital for the hostages that we work closely with the State of Israel. It was only last month that Gideon Sa’ar became Israel’s new Foreign Minister. Last week, we met in Valetta and spoke again on the phone.

Gideon and I both know that Hamas could release all hostages immediately and unconditionally. But we also are both realists about who Hamas are. That’s why we are not waiting but calling for the International Red Cross to be given access to the hostages to provide urgent humanitarian support.

The UK’s diplomacy this week covered a lot of ground, including the latest developments in Syria. But again and again, we made sure to keep the hostages at the forefront of our partners’ minds.

Despite the pain Mandy has been feeling every one of these past 429 days, she is fighting every day to bring Emily home. And I am fighting with her.

I can offer no guarantees. A deal has been floated before, only for hopes to be dashed and suffering prolonged. For their loved ones, the agonising wait goes on.

But I can promise one thing.

This Government will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring Emily and her fellow hostages home. I will pass up no opportunity to try and save a life. And I will not give up.