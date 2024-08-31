OPINION: MP’s sickening claim sheds light on discrimination in the NHS

As a British citizen and a devoted NHS doctor who has worked in this country for decades, I have always been committed to the principles enshrined in the health service of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Yet, despite assuming that my colleagues shared this commitment, I, along with countless healthcare professionals, have been horrified and dismayed to see the tsunami of overt antisemitism unashamedly perpetrated against both staff and patients, particularly since the atrocities of 7 October, by many healthcare and allied professionals across the UK.

Remarkably not all these professionals have been penalised by the system. Indeed, a significant number appear to be continuing to work in settings unfettered by the regulations designed to crack down on racism.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Notwithstanding the growing tide of hate against Jews and Israelis which we are witnessing in all sectors of society, including worryingly in healthcare, I was shocked to read the recent story about MP Jess Phillips.

Her disclosure refers to jumping the queue at an A&E department in a Birmingham hospital because of, as she put it, ‘who I am. Also the doctor who saw me was Palestinian.”

She continued, “He was sort of like, “I like you. You voted for a ceasefire.” [Because of that] I got through quicker.”

If the doctor did in fact speed up Phillips’ access to emergency care, this raises worrying questions about this doctor’s conduct, but also about the fact that the doctor had felt at ease to allegedly openly share their motivation for precipitating her care with the MP.

This incident, and many similar in the last few months in particular, present serious concerns about key UK institutions and agencies, including professional regulatory bodies, the NHS, the law and government, whose functions include maintaining the public’s trust in healthcare professionals by enforcing the central principle of equal access to healthcare for all.

As Jewish and/or Israeli healthcare and allied staff and as patients, including those who are particularly vulnerable, we have much to fear if our stance on geopolitical issues, specifically here the current Israel/Gaza war, determine the speed of our access to emergency or indeed any healthcare.

We need to see more action on the part of the main medical bodies, the law and UK government to enforce equality for patients, rather than their inaction risking the potential enablement of institutionalised hate against a minority group.