OPINION: MP’s sickening claim sheds light on discrimination in the NHS
London-based GP Dr Sharon Raymond reflects on MP Jess Phillips' claim that she received preferential treatment from an NHS doctor for supporting a Gaza ceasefire
As a British citizen and a devoted NHS doctor who has worked in this country for decades, I have always been committed to the principles enshrined in the health service of equality, diversity and inclusion.
Yet, despite assuming that my colleagues shared this commitment, I, along with countless healthcare professionals, have been horrified and dismayed to see the tsunami of overt antisemitism unashamedly perpetrated against both staff and patients, particularly since the atrocities of 7 October, by many healthcare and allied professionals across the UK.
Remarkably not all these professionals have been penalised by the system. Indeed, a significant number appear to be continuing to work in settings unfettered by the regulations designed to crack down on racism.
Notwithstanding the growing tide of hate against Jews and Israelis which we are witnessing in all sectors of society, including worryingly in healthcare, I was shocked to read the recent story about MP Jess Phillips.
Her disclosure refers to jumping the queue at an A&E department in a Birmingham hospital because of, as she put it, ‘who I am. Also the doctor who saw me was Palestinian.”
She continued, “He was sort of like, “I like you. You voted for a ceasefire.” [Because of that] I got through quicker.”
If the doctor did in fact speed up Phillips’ access to emergency care, this raises worrying questions about this doctor’s conduct, but also about the fact that the doctor had felt at ease to allegedly openly share their motivation for precipitating her care with the MP.
This incident, and many similar in the last few months in particular, present serious concerns about key UK institutions and agencies, including professional regulatory bodies, the NHS, the law and government, whose functions include maintaining the public’s trust in healthcare professionals by enforcing the central principle of equal access to healthcare for all.
As Jewish and/or Israeli healthcare and allied staff and as patients, including those who are particularly vulnerable, we have much to fear if our stance on geopolitical issues, specifically here the current Israel/Gaza war, determine the speed of our access to emergency or indeed any healthcare.
We need to see more action on the part of the main medical bodies, the law and UK government to enforce equality for patients, rather than their inaction risking the potential enablement of institutionalised hate against a minority group.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.